Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 Performers Lineup

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve returns for its 46th installment with its 2017 – 2018 edition, starring hosts Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy, Ciara and Lucy Hale. The special will air from all over the country, but with a home base of Times Square in New York City. The festivities will start at 8 p.m. ET on the ABC network and will continue on past the ball drop. Major stars are scheduled to participate in the year-end performances and we have the rundown on who is performing tonight, along with what to expect, organized by location below.

Times Square

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy are holding down the fort in Times Square with tonight’s headlining performers. Mariah Carey had a major mishap last year when she flubbed her nationwide performance. This year, she returns to redeem herself and Seacrest told Us Weekly, “Here’s the thing. Last year wasn’t as planned. We all know that. I give her tremendous credit for saying, ‘I’m coming back. I’m going on the same stage at the exact same moment before the ball drops in front of tens of millions of people.'” Billboard reports that last year, Carey blamed Dick Clark Productions for technical glitches, while Dick Clark Productions denied any wrong-doing on their end. Hopefully, Carey can pull off tonight’s performance without a hindrance.

Additional headliners in Times Square include Nick Jonas, Sugarland and Camila Cabello. Recently, Cabello unveiled her “Never Be the Same” music video for her fans and called it an early New Year’s Eve gift. The song is the first track off her upcoming album “Camila” and the music video features footage of Cabello’s childhood home movies and behind-the-scenes clips, as reported by Billboard.

Las Vegas

Broadcasting live from Las Vegas, Nevada, Britney Spears will appear at her Axis Theater residency to celebrate the end of her residency. According to ABC, Spears is set to perform her hit songs “Toxic” and “Work Bitch.” The last time that Spears performed live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was in 2002, with a rendition of her song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”.

Hollywood

Ciara is hosting the Hollywood party for the special and there are a ton of acts signed up for the event. Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Hailee Steinfeld, Fitz and the Tantrums, Kane Brown, Khalid, Marshmello, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha, Portugal. the Man, Alesso, G Eazy, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth are all set to take the stage. Jenny McCarthy dished to Billboard about which act she is most excited to see tonight, revealing, “Kelly Clarkson in Hollywood, for sure. I’ve gotten a chance to know Kelly — and not only is she, to me, one of the best singers out there, like a real singer, but she’s so down to earth and cool and real. And of course Britney Spears in Vegas, come on! And then Mariah Carey is really going to be the talk of the night, I think.”

New Orleans

In New Orleans, Louisiana, the two acts set to perform are Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon. Recently, Imagine Dragons received its Grammy nods and now they are taking the stage in front of the nation to help ring in 2018. Drummer Daniel Platzman dished on their New Year’s Eve gig to Gotham Magazine and stated that, “The performance starts at 7 p.m. central time, but we go on at 10 p.m. central time. It’s also being streamed as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. I am very much looking forward to going down to New Orleans. It’s one of my favorite cities.”