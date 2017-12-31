FOX New Year’s Eve Steve Harvey Special Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The last few year’s, the FOX network has aired Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution as their live New Year’s Eve special, but Pitbull’s show has been canceled. He has now joined Univision’s New Year’s Eve telecast. In place of Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve countdown show, FOX has come out with Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, which will begin airing live at 8:06 p.m. ET. According to Deadline, the show will run from 8 – 10 p.m. and 11 – 12:30 p.m. ET/PT, with tape delay to other time zones. With the help of celebrity guests and musical performances, Steve Harvey will deliver a countdown of entertainment to the new year. The official FOX synopsis for the special reads, “In his first-ever New Year Eve’s special with FOX, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration taking place in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, featuring views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018. Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other.”

Performers set to take the stage on New Year’s Eve via FOX tonight include Maroon 5, Niall Horan, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Neil Diamond, Flo Rida and several others. And, according to Broadway World, tonight, Neil Diamond will lead the World’s Largest Sing-A-Long. For those who want to watch Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve debut but don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Steve Harvey has come up in the hosting world in recent years, taking on duties as the host of Miss Universe and national television shows. Many know him as the host of Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Show, Showtime at the Apollo, talk show Steve, and Little Big Shots. Former E! News star Maria Menounos will team up with Harvey for the FOX New Year’s Eve special tonight and it will be her first live hosting gig since recovering from a brain tumor.

In addition to Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, the network will also air another special, Fox News’ All-American New Year, on the FOX New Channel, from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET. Earlier in the night, at 8 p.m. ET, there will be a special called Countdown to 2018, just before the All-American New Year special. Ed Henry, Dean Cain and Lisa Boothe will participate in the countdown special at 8 p.m.