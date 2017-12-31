Fox New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey Performers

For the past few years, FOX network’s New Year’s Eve celebration was titled Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution. This year, however, Pitbull is not returning and he has gotten together with Univision in order to ring in the new year via their program Feliz 2018! Steve Harvey has now replaced Pitbull for FOX’s holiday special. Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, will begin airing live at 8:06 p.m. ET tonight. According to Deadline, the show will run from 8 – 10 p.m. and 11 – 12:30 p.m. ET/PT, with tape delay to other time zones. Maria Menounos is helping out Steve Harvey as a co-host, making this her first hosting gig since her brain tumor diagnosis. Menounos, who previously was a correspondent with E! News, was recently reported as saying that her brain tumor was the best thing that ever happened to her. In an interview with Women’s Health, Menounos said, “It’s freed me from all of that anxiety of having to be perfect. You can’t control everything; leave it to God and just say, ‘Okay, this is my journey.'”

Performers scheduled to take part in the FOX broadcast tonight include Celine Dion, Maroon 5, Niall Horan, The Backstreet Boys, Neil Diamond, Skylar Grey, Macklemore, Andra Day, Flo Rida, and Zac Brown. According to Broadway World, tonight, Neil Diamond will lead the World’s Largest Sing-A-Long to his famous hit “Sweet Caroline”. The Hollywood Reporter states that Celine Dion is set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, so perhaps FOX will be broadcasting live from that location for her performance. Las Vegas Weekly reports that Maroon 5 is also playing in Vegas for New Year’s Eve and The Backstreet Boys have a residency there.

Headline Planet reports that Maroon 5 is set to promote their single “Wait” shortly into the new year. And, according to All Access, performer Andra Day is set to perform her song “Stand Up For Something” on the PLANET FITNESS CENTER STAGE earlier in the evening. And, another artist ready to hit the stage is Antonique Smith, who will sing “Here Comes The Sun”. Broadway World reports that there will be some surprise celebrity guests in addition to the performers tonight. Jamie Foxx and Rob Riggle are a couple of the actors set to show up.

In addition to performances and celebrity appearances, All Access reports that show host Steve Harvey will officiate a wedding from 10:26 – 10:32 p.m. ET during the live broadcast. Last year, CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper drew in 3.04 million viewers, which outperformed the audience for Fox News by about 300,000. Now, Anderson Cooper has teamed up with Andy Cohen, so we will see what their new ratings show this year. And, with Steve Harvey stepping in as a new host on FOX, perhaps their numbers will go up as well. The special that airs on Fox News is called the All-American New Year.