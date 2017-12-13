François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Salma Hayek is the latest Hollywood actress to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a self-written piece for the New York Times, Hayek writes that Weinstein made sexual advances towards her while working on the 2002 film Frida. “He would let me finish the film if I agreed to do a sex scene with another woman… And he demanded full-frontal nudity.” She continues, “My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry. It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein… I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse.”

On Wednesday, the actress’s name was trending on Twitter, with many people offering their support for Hayek. “I hid from the responsibility to speak out with the excuse that enough people were already involved in shining a light on my monster,” Hayek writes in her piece for the NYT. “In reality, I was trying to save myself the challenge of explaining several things to my loved ones.”

Now, people are growing curious about those loved ones. Who is Hayek married to? How long have she and her husband been together?

Read on to find out.

1. He Is a French Billionaire Businessman

Pinault, a French billionaire businessman, is estimated to have a net worth of about $25.5 billion.

The 55-year-old is perhaps best known as chairman and CEO of Kering, and the chairman of Groupe Artemis. Kering, an international luxury group, owns Gucci, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Through Kering, the Pinault family also owns one of the top Bordeaux vineyards in the world.

.@quentin_jones in a printed dress with rose botany detail from #GucciFW17 by #AlessandroMichele at the @m2mtweets Winter Fundraising Dinner, hosted in London by Salma Hayek Pinault & Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of #Kering. pic.twitter.com/BlxOfqi0jk — gucci (@gucci) December 1, 2017

Pinault is the son of Francois Pinault, who founded PPR (which eventually changed its name to Kering). In 1987, he started working at PRR; he quickly climbed the ranks and in 1990 he was promoted to the position of head manager of Pinault Distribution. In 1993, Pinault was named CFAO and in 1997, he became CEO of Fnac.

2. He Is Recognized as an Advocate for Women’s Rights

During a meeting in 2006 with his wife and playwright Eve Ensler, Pinault learned statistics about the abuse of women around the world. Speaking to Variety about the meeting, Pinault recalls, “Thanks to Salma, I started discovering the violence that women face everywhere, even in countries like France (every three days, a woman dies of physical abuse in France, for instance) and the U.S. Frankly, it was a total shock.”

Couple this with the fact that he owns a luxury goods business and that 80% of his customers (and 60% of his employees) are women, and it is clear why Pinault chose to ignore advisers when they told him that creating a charitable foundation to help women fight violence was “not on brand”.

In 2009, Pinault founded the Kerig Foundation, which aims to combat violence against women. The foundation’s website reveals that it focuses on each of the following three regions: sexual violence in the Americas, harmful traditional practices in Western Europe, and domestic violence in Asia.

The foundation’s efforts have benefited over 140,000 women to date.

In 2015, Pinault continued to advocate for women’s rights by launching the Women in Motion program at the Cannes Film Festival to address gender differences in the entertainment industry. Variety quotes him as saying, “We’ve always been committed to social progress. As a company, we can’t turn a blind eye on our civic responsibilities.”

3. He and Hayek Wed in 2009

Hayek and Pinault began dating in 2006. They were together for about a year before Hayek became pregnant with their daughter. The couple announced their engagement about one month later.

The couple’s daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, was born on September 21, 2010.

Salma Hayek: Harvey Weinstein was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster. For years, he was my monster. https://t.co/kJpZXqOB36 pic.twitter.com/mnXUg7hUI7 — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) December 13, 2017

4. He Has Two Children from His First Marriage and One Child with Supermodel Linda Evangelista

Pinault has two children from his first marriage to Dorothee Lepere. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2004.

In October 2006, supermodel Linda Evangelista gave birth to Pinault’s third child, a son named Augustin James.

In 2011, People released an article detailing the relationship between Pinault and Linda Evangelista. The piece states in 2011, Evangelista filed a petition seeking child support from Pinault. A source close to the filing told People at the time, “In the filing, it says the child ‘was born out of wedlock to [petitioner] Linda Evangelista, 46, and that [Pinault] acknowledged [her] allegation. It says, ‘It is decided that Pinault is the father of [Evangelista’s son], Augustin James.’ ”

5. He Is an Art Collector

Pinault is also recognized for his enormous arts collection, which includes work from artists like Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst.

According to the Guardian, he puts his collection on display in private museums in Venice, as it is difficult to find a proper home for them elsewhere.

In April of last year, Pinault displayed his collection at a Paris museum close to the Louvre. The city’s mayor responded to the news by saying Pinault had given “an immense gift to the heart of Paris.”