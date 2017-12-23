Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Getaway’: Time, Cast, Photos & Discussion

Crown Media

Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on Saturday, December 23, Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie, Christmas Getaway, will premiere. The movie stars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you’ll have lots of other times to catch it. Just visit here and click on “Showtime” to find all the encore times.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.”

Another synopsis for the movie reads: “When a reservation mix-up at a mountain resort forces a newly-single travel writer to share a cabin with a handsome widower and his precocious daughter over the holidays, their lives are transformed by the magic of Christmas and the unexpected power of love.”

Bridget Regan stars as Emory Blake. Regan has starred in numerous TV shows, including The Last Ship (Sasha Cooper), Jane the Virgin (Rose), Legend of the Seeker, White Collar, Agent Carter, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife, Sons of Anarchy, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and more. Her film appearances include Sex and the City and John Wick.

Travis Van Winkle also stars as Scott Hays. His TV and film appearances include The Last Ship, Hart of Dixie, 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men, Raising Hope, Happy Endings, 90210, Greek, Veronica Mars, Campus Ladies, The OC, Friday the 13th, Transformers, Meet the Spartans, Asylum, Last Call, Accepted, Rites of Passage, Mad Men, and Bloodwork.

Also starring in the movie are:

Raven Stewart (Katy Hays)

Teryl Rothery (Marilyn Hays)

Sarah Smyth (Alice Bennett)

Dan Payne (William)

Alvin Sanders (Hal)

Krystle Dos Santos (Veronica Giles)

Kiefer O’Reilly (Johnny Bennett)

Keith MacKechnie (Clayton Blake)

Lynne McNamara (Sharon Blake)

Nailya Redzhepova (Brunette Woman)

David Mizera (Beaming Boyfriend)

Jag Arneja (Young Man)

Michelle Choi-Lee (Town Official)

Philip Prajoux (Gas Station Attendant)

Here are more photos to get you in the holiday spirit.

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.