Hallmark’s ‘Royal New Year’s Eve’: Time, Cast, Photos & Discussion

Now we’re entering that bittersweet time of year when Hallmark Christmas movies are winding down to a close, Christmas is behind us, and 2018 is about to begin. The last of the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas movies airs tonight: Royal New Year’s Eve. After this, you’ll either need to catch up on the movies you missed that are still on your DVR, or you’ll need to get ready for the Winterfest set of movies that will help ease you into that Christmas withdrawal. Tonight’s movie premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on Saturday, December 30. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you can catch it on New Year’s Eve at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Magazine assistant and aspiring fashion designer Caitlyn’s world is turned upside down when Prince Jeffrey and his presumed future fiancé Lady Isabelle come to town. Isabelle hires Caitlyn to design a dress for the royal New Year’s Eve ball where Jeffrey is expected to propose, which could launch the fashion career she’s always dreamed about. Navigating through her boss Abigail’s efforts to sabotage her, Caitlyn spends time creating a dress fit for a princess with her friend Doris, and planning the ball with Jeffrey. Caitlyn and Jeffrey begin to develop feelings for one another but Jeffrey’s royal commitment to marry Isabelle and assume the throne stands in between them. As the New Year’s Eve ball approaches, Jeffrey and Caitlyn must decide if they can overcome royal tradition to pursue their happily ever after.”

Jessy Schram stars as Caitlyn. She’s a successful actress, seen in many TV shows, movies, and other Hallmark films. Her credits include Nashville, The Birthday Wish, Falling Skies, Mad Men, Lizzie Borden, Once Upon a Time, Last Resort, Medium, and Veronica Mars. She’s also appeared in Shot Caller, I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With, The Submarine Kid, Unstoppable (opposite Chris Pine), and more.

Sam Page stars as Prince Jeffrey. At one point, he juggled three recurring arcs on Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, and Greek simultaneously. His other impressive credits include Gossip Girl, Switched at Birth, House of Cards, Living on Video, The Bold Type, Scandal, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Necessary Roughness, Last Resort, Up All Night, The Event, Castle, Lie to Me, Shark, Red Line, Falling Up, Self/less, Caught, The Tiger Hunter, American Dreams, 7th Heaven, Popular, Point Pleasant, All My Children, and more.

Cheryl Ladd stars as Abigail. Her career has spanned TV, film, Broadway, and beyond since it began with Charlie’s Angels. Her many credits can’t all be listed here, but they include Unforgettable, Camera Store, Ballers, American Crime Story, Garage Sale Mystery, Ray Donovan, The Perfect Wave, Santa Paws 2, NCIS, When She Was Bad, Jesse, Hope & Faith, Anger Management, Two Guys and A Girl, Baggage, A Dog of Flanders, Permanent Midnight, Poison Ivy, and more. She’s also an ambassador for Childhelp.

Also starring in the movie are:

Crystal Balint as Doris

Hayley Sales as Lady Isabelle

Andrew Kavadas as Barnaby

Nicole LaPlaca as Leighton

Gerald Plunkett as King Richard

Here are some more photos to get you in the holiday spirit:

