Hallmark’s Winterfest Schedule 2018: How to Watch Every Movie in January

Crown Media

Saying goodbye to Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movies is really tough to do — especially since we don’t want to say goodbye to Christmas at all! But with 2017 ending, it’s time to begin 2018 right. While you’re catching up on the Hallmark Christmas movies that are still unwatched on your DVR, you’ll also want to ease into the post-Christmas world with Hallmark’s help. Hallmark has four movies airing in January for Winterfest 2018. This is the perfect way to say goodbye to Christmas and hello to the New Year. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) Read on for the complete Winterfest schedule, including the time, name, and description of every movie airing in January.

Love on the Slopes: Saturday, January 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark’s description reads: “NYC-based copy editor, Alex, is sent to Ridgeline Resort, an extreme sports outpost, to write a story for a travel writing competition. At first, she fails at everything – much to the chagrin of Cole, an extreme sports enthusiast who thinks this city girl should head back to New York. But when Alex offers to assist Cole with his local arts festival, he reluctantly obliges to be her guide as she faces her fears doing one extreme sport after the next.” Starring Katrina Bowden and Thomas Beaudoin

Frozen in Love: Saturday, January 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark’s description reads: “When struggling bookstore owner Mary and the bad boy of professional hockey, Adam, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love.”

Another description reads: “Mary faces the grim reality of her quaint but stagnant Denver store closing, she reaches out for some PR help to turn things around. At the same time, the handsomely wild, flashy live-in-the-moment Denver Royals hockey star Adam is sent to the same PR firm to fix his reputation, and the two are paired together in a seemingly mutually-beneficial buddy system: repair his image and give her the chance to reinvent the store and do something big to save it. Along the way, they both learn the important lesson that it doesn’t’t matter how many times you fall down, it only matters how many times you get back up again.” Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Niall Matter

One Winter Weekend: Saturday, January 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark’s description reads: “Cara, a women’s magazine writer who gets burned by her boyfriend on New Years’ Eve, decides to go on a dating detox. Challenged by her employer to write about it, she hopes a spontaneous ski getaway with her best friend will spark inspiration. Complicating matters, they discover they’ve double booked their chalet with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. When the share-mates get snowed in, Cara and Ben are thrown together.”

Another synopsis reads: “A relationship writer at a women’s magazine has recently sworn off dating and joins her best girlfriend for a snowboarding weekend. A reservation snafu forces them to share a chalet with a couple of guys they’ve never met, one of whom is a company CEO who is also lying low on the dating front. However, once he and she get to know one another better, they begin to wonder if perhaps they should rethink their whole non-dating status.” Starring: Taylor Cole and Jack Turner

Winter’s Dream: Saturday, January 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Originally called “Heart of the Mountain,” Hallmark’s description for this movie reads: “A former ski champion reenters the competitive world when a 16-year old downhill racer asks for help, leading her to reawaken an old passion and find a new love.” Starring: Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson

Are you planning on watching these movies? Let us know in the comments below.