Heather North Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather North died on November 30, a family friend told The Hollywood Reporter. The actress, best-known as the voice of Daphne on Scooby Doo, was just 71 years old.

Over the course of her career, North starred in over a dozen television shows. She was married to famed producer and director Wes Kenney, and was the mother of one son named Kevin.

1. Her Cause of Death Is Not Clear at This Time

Heather North, voice of Daphne on 'Scooby-Doo,' dies at 71 https://t.co/VF3FB3ceEi pic.twitter.com/7Z7QqTlov7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 19, 2017

North had been battling an unknown illness for several years before she passed away. However, details about what that illness might have been are unclear.

North had not been in a nursing home or in the hospital at the time of her death, as her friend told The Hollywood Reporter that North died at her home in Studio City, California. It is possible that North was on hospice and that she was receiving care at her home, but those details aren’t clear.

2. Her Husband, H. Wesley Kenney, Died in 2015

H. Wesley Kenney, Director on 'All in the Family,' Dies at 89 pic.twitter.com/SXgqZMzaue — john derver (@DerverJohn) January 15, 2015

North met her husband, H. Wesley Kenney, while working on Days of Our Lives. Kenney, an Emmy Award-winning producer and director, passed away on January 13, 2015, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 89 years old.

Kenney graduated from Carnegie Tech and broke into the entertainment business in the 1950s. Over the course of his career, he directed all genres, from dramas to sports. In the 1960s, he directed several television series and various films, including Gidget (1965), All in the Family (1971) and The Jeffersons (1975).

Kenney shifted gears a bit in the late 1960s and well into the 1980s. He was the executive producer on Days of Our Lives from 1968 through 1979. He also worked as an executive producer on The Young and the Restless from 1982 through 1987, and General Hospital from 1987 through 1989. Over the course of his career, Kenney earned 7 Emmy Awards over 19 nominations.

He left the entertainment world in 1988 and decided to become a teacher. He worked at UCLA for several years.

3. She Is Survived By Her Son, Kevin

Rest in Peace Heather North (December 13, 1945 – November 30, 2017), an American television and voice actress known as Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo along with many other movie and television roles. pic.twitter.com/W3LedaBATP — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) December 20, 2017

North had one child, a son named Kevin, who is married to his wife, Stephanie.

North is also survived by her stepdaughter, Nina, and her husband, Brent, and her stepson Wes and his wife, Leslie. Nina and Wes are the children of Kenney and his first wife, Kathryn (Kay) Snure.

The Hollywood Reporter also mentions that North also had a granddaughter named Jocelyn.

About a week ago, North’s stepdaughter, Kara, passed away. Details surrounding her death are unknown.

4. A Memorial Service Has Been Scheduled & Fans Have Been Posting Tributes on Social Media

North’s family and close friends will gather for a memorial service at First Christian Church in Studio City, California, this morning. The service is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Since learning of North’s passing, thousands of people have been posting tributes to the actress on social media. There has been an outpouring of love for the late actress, whose work and voice will not soon be forgotten.

Below are some of the heartfelt messages post on Twitter following North’s passing.

RIP Heather North. Thanks for bringing several generations' (and damn sure my) first crush to life. Daphne is the sole reason I was forever afflicted with red fever. https://t.co/lZ9i9DclS4 — Dan Dragon Wilson (@dragonsrejects) December 19, 2017

I loved the Scooby Doo cartoons dearly as a child. R.I.P, Daphne Blake and Heather North. https://t.co/FL01Qm2jBa — hunchbackofnotredame (@DJ_Hunchback_) December 19, 2017

R.I.P Heather North :c She provided the voice for Daphne from Scooby Doo since the beginning, loved her when I was a kid. — Connor (@BogglingCon) December 19, 2017

RIP Heather North my first crush as a kid. No offense, @GreyDeLisle but Heather will always be my Daphne. Angels have another beautiful voice to hear for eternity. — BrownClover (@DarkRyuko) December 20, 2017

I have no idea how I will tell my son one of his favourite characters, Daphne Blake, from his favourite cartoon @ScoobyDoo has past away. Rest in Peace Heather North. Heroine of everyone's childhoods pic.twitter.com/w5tiyeYkWV — Keiron Harvey (@KeironHarvey1) December 20, 2017

5. She Was on Days of Our Lives & Did Other Work in Television & Film

Morre Heather North, a dubladora original de Daphene do Scooby Doo, aos 71 anos https://t.co/RIZEA9w1oD pic.twitter.com/ENPUrf4EbF — #NerdNews (@jovemnerdnews) December 20, 2017

North was the second voice of Daphne Blake on Scooby Doo. She took over the job from Stefanianna Christopherson in 1970, and continued working on the series (and its various spinoffs and specials) through 2003. She last voiced Daphne in Scooby-Doo and the Monster of Mexico.

North has well over a dozen credits to her name. She appeared on the soap opera Days of Our Lives for one episode in 1972, according to her IMDb page. She played the role of Sandy Horton.

Some of North’s film credits include the 1965 film Git! in which she starred opposite of actor Jack Chaplain, and I Love My Wife (1970).

As far as television series go, North has been on Green Acres, The Monkees, and My Three Sons.

According to Deadline, she had a stint on Broadway with Marjorie Lord and Alan Young in the 1967 play, The Girl in the Freudian Slip.