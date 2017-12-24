Is HEB Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2017? [Holiday Hours]

HEB

It’s the most wonderful time of year. The time of year when families celebrate the holidays together and gather in front of a roaring fire to drink hot cocoa and watch Christmas movies. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic (and let’s face it, a little stressful) that you forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s some good news news. Yes, HEB is open part of the day on Christmas Eve, but it is not open on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, all HEB stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t delay. You’ll only have until 8 p.m. because the stores are closing early to give employees a chance to go home at a decent time and see their families. The last Curbside Pickup for HEB on Christmas Eve is from 1 to 2 p.m. local time. If you’re using an app like Shipt or Instacart, you might be able to get your groceries later than that from HEB. But you’ll need to put your order in early. There will likely be fewer shoppers working on Christmas Eve and more people putting in orders, so don’t wait too long and miss your window.

All HEB stores will be closed on Christmas. And although you may regret not being able to pick up some ingredients for your big Christmas meal, just remember that this is a great gift for the employees. They can stay with their families and they don’t have to worry about coming in to work. HEB stores will be open during regular business hours the day after Christmas, and Curbside will also be open for regular hours. HEB is really being very caring to their staff by allowing them the day off and closing all their stores in the chain on Christmas day. Click here to find an HEB location near you.