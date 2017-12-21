‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’: Trailers, Cast & More

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a 2017 American action adventure comedy film. It follows 4 teenagers who are transported into the video game world of Jumanji. Playing as the characters they chose, they must beat the game in order to return to the real world. The film is also a tribute to Robin Williams, star of the original film, who died in 2014.

The movie takes a new twist on the most recent Jumanji film, which was released in 1995. The movie follows 2 children who find and play a magical board game and end up releasing a man trapped for decades. A host of dangers are released along with the man, and they can only be stopped by completing the game.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is off to a solid start at the box office for a holiday season. The film released today, and the first numbers point to a six-day gross between $45 and $55 million. Those six days would be the period that runs through Christmas day.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle received a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, the audience score for the new movie was at a high 86 percent and the critic score was at 79 percent.

Read on to see the trailers and learn about the cast of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Trailers

Trailers for the movie have been releasing for over a year, with the HD official trailer being released in June 2017. In the trailer, we see the comedic rock-star cast playing the avatars for teenagers that have been pulled into the video game.

Other trailers were released including a 5 minute extended trailer, a trailer based around Nick Jonas and the second official trailer.

Cast and Characters

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale as characters in the video game.

The Rock’s character is named Dr. Smolder Bravestone. He is an archaeologist and explorer. The character is the avatar for Spencer Gilpin, who is played by Alex Wolff. Spencer is a nerdy gamer who goes to detention for helping Fridge with his homework. He is the character that discovers the Jumanji video game.

Jack Black’s character is Professor Sheldon Oberon, a cartographer, cryptographer, archaeologist and paleontologist who is the avatar for Bethany. Bethany, played by Madison Iseman, is the prettiest girl in school and a cheerleader. She goes to detention after talking on her phone during a quiz.

Kevin Hart’s character is Moose Finbar, a short zoologist and weapons specialist. He is the avatar for Fridge, a teenage football jock played by Ser’Darius Blain. Fridge is sent to detention when he gets in trouble for having Spencer write his essays for him.

Karen Gillan plays Ruby Roundhouse, a commando and dance fighter. She is Martha’s avatar. Martha, played by Morgan Turner, is a shy bookworm who goes to detention after refusing to participate in physical education.

Nick Jonas plays SeaPlane McDonough, the avatar of Alex Vreeke. Alex, played by Mason Guccione, is a young teenage boy that got trapped inside the Jumanji video game in 1996.

Other than video game avatars, the film stars Bobby Cannavale as John Van Pelt, an explorer who wishes to control the powers of the “Jaguar’s Eye.” Cannavale played a different version of John Van Pelt in the 1995 film.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Was written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker. It was directed by Jake Kasdan and produced Columbia pictures.