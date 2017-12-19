Keri Hilson, Ricardo Lockette Split Announced in Strange Posts

Getty

Keri Hilson and Ricardo Lockette have apparently gone their separate ways — as evidenced by a few posts on social media. It started with a couple of vague tweets posted by Hilson on December 10. The peace sign emoji at the end of the first one (below) was just short of a #byefelicia, and was a pretty good indication that Hilson was saying goodbye to someone in her life, even if it was unclear who it was at the time. As you can see, her tweets received quite a bit of attention, getting retweeted around 1,000 times each.

A “mistake” is usually the word people prefer to use when it really was a RISK they DECIDED to take. But word to the wise, make sure you can handle both outcomes. ✌🏾 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 11, 2017

The ONLY thing we owe ourselves and others is to be 100% authentic to what we truly feel at all times. — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 12, 2017

Days later, the following “inspirational” quote was posted on Lockette’s Instagram. While it may look relatively harmless, Lockette’s caption seems quite telling, especially the part that reads, “wish you the best, beautiful.”

Perhaps what’s even more interesting is the fact that The Shade Room, Baller Alert, MTV, and the NFL were all tagged in the post. Many feel as though this was Lockette’s way of alerting the media of his split from Hilson.

And things didn’t end there. On Monday, December 18, Lockette decided to respond to Hilton’s original tweet directly, perhaps confirming that the two had decided to end their short-lived romance.

While Lockette’s Instagram post suggested that the two were amicable, Hilson’s post and Lockette’s response suggest otherwise.

Lol wish you the best!! 🥂 https://t.co/s9YoUMRu9m — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) December 19, 2017

Needless to say, Hilson fans didn’t miss a beat and her name started trending on Twitter this afternoon. Plenty of guys have thrown their names into the dating ring, hoping to get Hilson’s attention, now that she is apparently single. Check out some of the tweets below.

The singer and the former NFLer made headlines over the summer when they took their romance public. Hilson shared a picture of the two cozying up together back in June, sending the internet into a complete frenzy.

Their relationship was somewhat surprising, since Hilson (who previously dated basketball star Serge Ibaka) previously had promised herself that she wouldn’t date an athlete, rapper, or actor. She talked about breaking her “rule” in an interview with Rolling Out in November 2016.

“I think I am an exception to the rule when people think of R&B ‘divas.’ I thought I found someone who’s also an exception. It wasn’t ‘enthralling’ for me to date an athlete. It was on my list of ‘not to dos’ — no rappers, no actors and no ball players. I broke my rule because I thought I found someone different … It wasn’t an attraction to the status and the money,” she told the outlet.

As for what Hilson might be looking for in a significant other, she has previously said that she just wants a regular guy.

“I am no different from other women when it comes to attraction to qualities of a man. I am pretty level headed. I want someone who loves God genuinely and respects women, [is] loyal. All the same things every woman wants,’ she told Rolling Out.