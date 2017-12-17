Is Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner Quitting ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’?

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both been rumored to be pregnant, though neither of the sisters has confirmed that they are expecting. On the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner has not appeared much on-screen. In addition, she has been keeping herself away from the spotlight over the last couple months. Even her social media accounts are different. Jenner used to post countless sexy photos of herself online and on her Snapchat. However, now she mainly uses her Snapchat to promote her cosmetics line. And, there are no body shots that are current on her Snapchat. The only pics she posts of herself on Snapchat are close-ups. The same pretty much goes for Jenner’s Instagram account. Photos consist of close-ups, Jenner wearing over-sized or baggy clothing, throwback photos, makeup pics or shots of her house.

Jenner did make an appearance on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas special, but she hasn’t been seen in much of the recent season. Jenner, who is dating rapper Travis Scott, has not been photographed much out and about. And, when she was previously spotted by the paparazzi, she was wearing baggy clothes. This past February 2017, Cosmopolitan reported that Jenner was quitting KUWTK when she came out with her own reality show spin-off. Plus, it looks like Jenner wants to keep any baby news a secret … at least for now. There are rumors that she won’t announce her baby news until after the baby is actually born.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has been rumored to be quitting KUWTK, so there’s a good chance she could stay on. As for Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian, Gossip Cop reports that there have been stories circulating that Kardashian may step away from the series for “maternity leave.” The rumor appears to have originated from Life & Style, with a “source” stating, “When Khloe originally said she wanted to take a long break, Kris thought she meant she would be taking three to four months off like Kourtney and Kim did.. When Khloe told her mom she wanted to take six to 18 months off from filming ‘KUWTK,’ Kris went ballistic … Once her contract is up, Khloe has threatened leave the show for good.” Gossip Cop maintains that this story has been “manufactured” and is most likely untrue. In fact, a promo video for the second half of the new season that was recently released, leads viewers to believe that Kardashian may be revealing her baby news on the show. Check out the video below and form your own opinion.

According to People, Kardashian is expecting a baby boy, while sister Jenner is going to have a girl. In the above video, when Kardashian appears to share her big news, Jenner is not shown. The only part of the promo video where Jenner is “kind of” present is when Jenner is on a phone call to Mom Kris. According to Radar Online, a “source” has stated that Jenner’s due date is February 4, 2017.