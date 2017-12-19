Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray Are Now Models

Last season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna aided in getting her daughter Delilah Belle to walk the runways at fashion week in New York. Now, Rinna has taken on the “momager” role in a bigger way and her daughters’ modeling will be front and center on season 8 of RHOBH. Last month, Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter Delilah moved to New York City full-time and her other daughter Amelia Gray got her learner’s permit to drive. Both of Rinna’s daughters have modeling contracts and W Magazine reports that Amelia has signed with IMG Models, which is the same agency that represent the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi. But, Amelia has confessed she was having issues when her sister Delilah was first signed. She admitted, “It was kind of tough, actually, because I didn’t know what I wanted to do, all I knew was that my older sister was doing stuff and I wasn’t. I kind of just felt lost until I finally figured out that I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else in the whole world other than model … I’ve learned how important it is to let your personality shine and always have manners and respect every single person on set. I’ve also learned how difficult it can be, and I’ve developed a very different kind of respect for supermodels.”

Amelia Gray says that it’s the ability to express one’s self that attracts her to modeling so much. She also says that she and her sister do not exchange advice when it comes to their careers. She also talked about when she saw her firsts fashion week show with her mom at the age of 12. She told W, “I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry. I had no idea why I cried, it was so weird for me. I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever. Ever since then my mom would tell me “don’t worry someday that will be you.” Of course I never actually thought that would be the case.”

So far in her career, Amelia has appeared in magazines including Vogue Taiwan and Town & Country. She also made her first fashion week debut this past September 2017 in the Dennis Basso show, according to Bravo. She actually opened and closed the show, which is an honor. Both of her parents and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin sat in the front row to watch her big moment. Amelia told Town & Country that she hopes to walk in Paris Fashion Week.

When it comes to Delilah Belle’s career, she too is signed with IMG and you can check out her portfolio on their official website by clicking here. And, in an interview with Teen Vogue, Delilah revealed that her mom didn’t let her model until she was 17 years old, unlike her younger sister Amelia. Delilah dished that, “She knew the culture and the industry because she’s been in it for so long, and she didn’t really want me to get in it too early. She wanted me to mature more and understand things more, and not be so naive going into it. It is a difficult culture with body type and body image, and she wanted me to wait until I was older.”

Some of the designers that Delilah has been involved with include Tommy Hilfiger and Botkier. In recent months, Delilah made the decision to move to NYC and talked about the cross-country move to WWD. In August 2017, she said, “I’m going to be living half in L.A. and half in New York until January. Then in January I’m going to NYU, so I’m moving fully in January. I’m nervous. I’m nervous because of how crazy work has been. I’ve just been traveling. I just got back from Canada, New York, Tokyo. I’m just nervous about how I’m going to juggle school and modeling. School’s definitely one of my top priorities. And I’m also nervous because New York is such a busy place, but I’m excited because I love the fashion in New York. I love the energy in New York.”

Years ago, Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin had a clothing store called Belle Gray, which was named after their children, including both of their daughters’ middle names. Family seems to be very important to Rinna and Hamlin as well as their daughters. When speaking with Town & Country, daughter Delilah said that her parents have been the biggest influencers in her life, while Amelia has credited Delilah with being hers.