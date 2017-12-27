LL Cool J Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Born James Todd Smith, rapper LL Cool J is one of the most successful rap artists in history. With his 13 studio albums, two Grammy Awards, two MTV Music Awards, and four NNACP Image Awards, the Queens native’s talents have led to success in multiple lines of work over the past few decades.

According to recent estimates by Celebrity Net Worth, LL Cool J has an estimated net worth of $110 million.

1. His Grandfather Bought Him a $2,000 DJ System When He Was 11 as an Investment

LL Cool J was born in Bay Shore, New York. He began rapping at age 9 and was creating mix tapes at by age 16.

Cool J began expressing his interest in music at a young age.

When he was 11, his grandfather (a jazz saxophonist), who urged him to pursue music, purchased a $2,000 DJ system for Cool J. The system included two turntables, an audio mixer, and an amplifier. Silver Screen artists Cool J as saying about the investment, “By the time I got that equipment, I was already a rapper. In this neighborhood, the kids grow up in rap. It’s like speaking Spanish if you grow up in an all-Spanish house. I got into it when I was about 9, and since then all I wanted was to make a record and hear it on the radio.”

It was with his grandfather’s purchase that he started making his own mixes. Eventually, LL Cool J sent them around to producers and labels, and they landed in the hands of Def Jam Recordings.

2. He Makes an Estimated $150,000 on Each Episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LL Cool J makes an estimated net worth of $150,000 on each episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

He also made a great deal of money on his debut album, Radio, which went platinum with 1,500,000 sales. It peaked at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

His incredibly successful first album was followed by his second in 1987. Bigger and Deffer was produced by DJ Pooh.

3. He Is an Actor and Has Appeared in a Number of Films

Cool J’s first foray into film was in 1985 in the film Krush Groove. In the 1992 film Toys, he acted alongside Robin Williams. It was just a matter of years before the rapper landed himself his own sitcom– In The House, which ran from 1995 to 1999.

LL Cool J has appeared in numerous films, including In Too Deep, Any Given Sunday, SWAT, Mindunters, and Edison.

He is also the host of Lip Sync Battle on Spike TV– a reality lip syncing competition that welcomes dozens of celebrities each year. It is hosted by Chrissy Teigen, John Legend’s wife.

4. He Owns a $1.575 Million Home in Manhasset, New York

LL Cool J owns a $1.575 million home in Manhasset, New York. The house sits on three acres.

In 2012, a burglar broke into Cool J’s Sherman Oaks, California, home. According to the LA Times, Cool J was “holding” the suspect when officers arrived.

The outlet reported that the rapper was upstairs in his home when he heard an intruder. He went into the kitchen area, when the suspect “came at him”. The intruder reportedly suffered a broken nose and jaw.

5. He Holds an Honorary Degree from Northwestern University

In 2014, LL Cool J received an honorary degree from Northwestern University, according to Business Insider.

Cool J has received a number of other accolades for his work. In 1992, he won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance for “Mama Said Knock You Out”. In 1997, he earned another Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance for “Hey Lover.”

In 1991, Cool J received an award for Best Rap Video for “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Six years later, he was awarded with the Video Vanguard Award for Lifetime Achievement.

He has earned a slew of NAACP awards as well. In 1996 and 1997, LL Cool J won the Best Rap Artist award for Mr. Smith and Phenomenon. In 2001, he earned the award for Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Artist for G.O.A.T. and in 2003, he won the Outstanding Male Artist Award for 10.