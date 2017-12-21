Mama Mia 2 Plot: Is Donna Sheridan Dead in the Trailer?

Getty

The trailer for Mama Mia 2, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved hit, has some fans upset because they think it implies that the movie kills off Meryl Streep’s character, Donna Sheridan. The trailer dropped on December 21, 2017. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

Is Donna really dead? There is no confirmation of that, and there are some signs in the trailer that point to it. For starters, Meryl Streep’s character does not, at first glance, seem to appear much in the trailer. However, there’s evidence pointing both to Donna Sheridan being dead and alive in the trailer. In fact, the evidence she’s alive is probably stronger. You can see all of the evidence below. The movie’s release date is July 20, 2018. Fans are very upset, with some assuming the character is dead in the sequel.

if donna’s dead in Mama Mia 2 then i might aswell just die too — cat (@scofieldsdamon) December 17, 2017

Whoever suggested that they kill off Donna in mama Mia 2 should appologise and give back their pay check. Wtf who does that!! — Thomas James (@ThomasJaames) December 21, 2017

You can watch the trailer below for Mama Mia: Here We Go Again! It provides glimpses into Mama Mia 2’s closely guarded plot. If you’re not familiar with the original – beloved for its script, acting and soundtrack – it features a young woman about to be married. Played by Amanda Seyfried in the original, Sophie discovers that her mother, played by Streep, isn’t sure who her father is. It could be one of three men. She invites them all to her wedding and touching moments and hilarity ensue when Donna is reunited with the man she really loved but whom she thought left her to marry another woman: Sam, played by Pierce Brosnan.

What direction does the sequel take the characters? Does Donna really die in Mama Mia 2? The trailer shows that the movie features extensive flashback scenes, taking viewers back to the beginning, when Donna is a carefree young woman who has flings with three men. The young Donna is played by Lily James. It also shows scenes from the present, in which Sophie is revealed to be pregnant, much to the delight of Sam, Harry, and Bill.

Ok I woke up to the mama Mia 2 trailer WITH NO DONNA?! What is this 😩😩😩 — Lizzy Gillen (@lizzy_gillen) December 21, 2017

What’s upsetting fans is a line in the trailer. “Your mother was the bravest person we ever knew,” Rosie (played by Julie Walters) says to a pregnant Sophie. “Let me tell you how she did it, all on her own.”

That’s the set up for the flashbacks, and it has fans wondering why Rosie refers to Donna Sheridan in the past tense. That’s the evidence that fans are using to point to the possible death of the Meryl Streep character; however, it’s possible that Rosie refers to Donna in past tense only because she’s making a comment on the younger Donna in that scene.

Waking up to see they've killed off Donna in mama Mia 2. pic.twitter.com/74lIjetomq — Ally Moran (@AllyMoran) December 21, 2017

In another scene in the trailer, Sophia says to Sky: “I’ve never felt closer to my mom. She wasn’t scared because she had me.” According to US Magazine, some fans are interpreting that line as a troublesome sign about Donna’s fate, saying, “why is she talking about her mother like she’s not there? And why isn’t there new footage of Streep in the film?” (Could it be that Streep’s salary was too high?)

So the mama Mia 2 trailer has been released and it looks like Donna has died in it? and I really don’t want that.. have I ever been so heartbroken? No. — Abigail Hutchinson (@abigailcaith) December 17, 2017

There’s no confirmation from the studio of a Donna Sheridan death. There are some hopeful signs, though, that Donna is still alive. For starters, the sequel’s producer shared a cast photo of Mama Mia 2 on social media, and Meryl Streep is in it.

Streep also features in a behind-the-scenes photo posted by the producer.

RadioTimes notes that in one frame of the new trailer, Streep does appear. Although it seems like a flashback to the first movie, characters from the second film are seen in the frame. You can see that frame at the Radio Times page linked above.

Radio Times also notes that Cher, who plays Donna’s mother in the sequel, wrote on Twitter that Meryl Streep was on the set.

Strange,4got I like Making films(except 4 the hrs😱)It's like riding A bike🏍‼️ Ppl on set kind & talented. Hung with MS,She Shines👑 — Cher (@cher) October 21, 2017

UK Daily Mail reports that Meryl Streep is returning in the sequel and that a director’s chair features the name “Donna” in one photo relating to the sequel.

“Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried return as mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie, but this time around Sophie is pregnant, and she learns the story of her mother’s pregnancy,” CNN reported, adding that the icon, Cher, appears as Donna’s mother in the sequel. However, Daily Variety wrote that the trailer “teases Meryl Streep’s Character’s Death.”

Everyone is loosing their minds that Donna might be dead in Mama Mia 2, meanwhile I’m over here wondering where Sophie’s ‘best friends’ Lisa and Ali are!!??? pic.twitter.com/fg7UI90XBz — Sophie 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sophie_Jauregui) December 21, 2017

Fans were not pleased, although one woman tweeted, “Everyone is loosing their minds that Donna might be dead in Mama Mia 2, meanwhile I’m over here wondering where Sophie’s ‘best friends’ Lisa and Ali are!!???”