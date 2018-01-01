Mariah Carey Demands Hot Tea in the Middle of New Year’s Eve Performance

Getty

If you were performing live in the middle of Times Square on a national program, with millions of people watching, would you demand hot tea in the middle of your set? Well, Mariah Carey would. After her disaster performance last year, she has returned to redeem herself. She also couldn’t help herself, asking about where the hot tea she was promised was … In the middle of her performance, just before her second song, she told the audience, “They said there was supposed to be hot tea up here. Oh, well. I guess I’ll rough it.”

Later on, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018 host Ryan Seacrest joked that he had some hot tea for her.