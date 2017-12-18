Matthew Broderick Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tonight, Matthew Broderick will be taking the stage as the narrator in FOX’s A Christmas Story Live!, which will begin airing at 7pm ET.

Broderick, best known for playing the title character in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in 1986, has been married to fellow actress Sarah Jessica Parker since 1997.

Read on to learn more about their children.

1. He Has Twin Daughters

Broderick has twin daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, born in June 2009. The girls are fraternal.

Speaking to People about the twins in 2011, Parker said, “They’re talking, they’re running, they need me. Loretta is deeply inquisitive, ‘Do you see that, do you hear that, Mama?’ She constantly checks that we’re connecting with her… Tabitha does not give; she receives.”

Juggling work and family is never easy and both Broderick and Parker have admitted to that. In a 2011 interview with People, Parker said, “We’ve had two occasions recently where both Matthew and I were working and it was so hard on the kids.” She continued, “On the other hand, there are big chunks of time when we’re home a lot more than conventionally working parents. So you hope to make up for it.”

2. His Son Is 15 and Started High School This Fall

Matthew and Sarah’s son, James Wilkie, graduated middle school last June. In honor of the occasion, the actress took to Instagram with a photo of James that read, “Annual last day of school photo. A rising 9th grader waits for the bus. As Jim Croce sang ‘If I could save time in a bottle…'”

Is James an actor? In 2011, his famous mother shared that he’d started to express his interest in acting, but that they wanted him to wait. People reports her as saying, “I don’t want him to do it until after he goes to college… But part of me thinks maybe it’s better if he knows the truth now about how hard it is to be a working actor. I don’t know if he grasps what it took to get us here.”

3. Ireland Is Like a Second Home to His Children

Matthew has family roots in Kilcar, a village in Ireland. The family has an apartment in Manhattan, but spends some time at their holiday home in Ireland, too.

In a 2015 interview with the Irish Independent, Sarah Jessica Parker spoke about how much she loves Ireland. “It always feels like it’s a place that is perhaps foolishly more private to us, and there’s a simplicity to the time that we spend there, and the people are so lovely. At this point it feels a little bit like home, in some way.”

She added that she wouldn’t be opposed to moving their full-time. “We would be delighted to decamp to Ireland. Move the children, put them in school there, have tea every day, a proper fry. It’s just an exquisite, beautiful, relaxing, wonderful place for ourselves and for our children.”

It’s not just the parents– Broderick says his children love spending time in Ireland. “The kids seem to love it. They keep asking when can we go back. They can run around and don’t have to be watched so much.”

4. They All Attended the Broadway Premiere of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ in April

In April, Broderick and Parker brought their three children to the Broadway premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The group posed on the purple carpet with golden tickets in hand.

According to E!, Parker even filmed the experience. In the video, she asks her kids, “Where are we going, everybody?”

From 2012 to 2013, Broderick played Jimmy Winter in the hit musical, Nice Work If You Can Get It on Broadway.

Speaking in a segment on ABC News, Broderick was asked how he’s able to balance having children at home while starring in a Broadway play. He said, “Well, they’re not in the city, so I have a day and a half with them a week. Those day and a half serve very, ‘Dad, dad, dad, dad, dad.’ Fortunately, they’re very cute kids.”

5. His Son Is a Big Barack Obama Fan

Speaking on The View in 2008 (Michelle Obama was a guest that day, too), Broderick revealed that his son is a huge Barack Obama fan. When Michelle asked Matthew why his son thinks Obama should be the next president, Broderick said, “He’s five, so the answer may not be as sophisticated as you would like. For one thing, he likes the man to beat the lady. He looks at it as a very simple contest.”

Broderick continued, “He follows the election. And he just really takes to your husband. He loves him.”