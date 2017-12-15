Netflix’s ‘Christmas Inheritance’: Cast, Discussion & Photos

Netflix

Netflix’s first original Christmas movie, A Christmas Prince, was a big hit. It already seems like Christmas Inheritance will follow in the holiday movie’s footsteps. Christmas Inheritance was released on Friday, December 15, marking Netflix’s second original Christmas movie. And with Eliza Taylor (Clarke from The 100) playing the lead, this one will likely be a huge hit. After you read the story, let us know what you thought about the movie in the comments below.

Christmas Inheritance was directed by Ernie Barbarash and written by Dinah Eng. It stars Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy, and Andie MacDowell. The synopsis for the movie reads: “Before ambitious heiress Ellen Langford can inherit her father’s gift business, she must deliver a special Christmas card to her dad’s former partner in Snow Falls, the hometown she never knew. When a snowstorm strands her at the town inn, she’s forced to work for her keep, and in the process, finds romance and discovers the true gift of Christmas.”

Eliza Taylor plays Ellen Langford, the lead role in Christmas Inheritance. She’s widely known for her role as Clarke on The 100. Taylor has many other credits to her name, including Thumper, Kingdom Geek, The November Man, Nikita, Natural, Patrick, Mr & Mrs. Murder, Planes, 6 Plots, Howzat!, City Homicide, The Laundromat, All Saints, Rush, Neighbours, Blue Water High, Blue Heelers, The Sleepover Club, Pirate Islands, and more. But her biggest role is on The 100, where fans became very passionate about whether her character belonged romantically with Lexa or Bellamy.

Jake Lacy also stars in the movie as a handsome local inn employee who has a real connection with Ellen. He has many other credits to his name, including I’m Dying Up Here, Miss Sloane, Their Finest, Girls, Billy & Billie, How to be Single, Love the Coopers, Carol, The McCarthys, Balls Out, The Michael J. Fox Show, The Goodwin Games, The Office, Royal Pains, Better with You, C’est moi, Guiding Light, and more.

Michael Xavier also stars in Christmas Inheritance as Gray Pittman. His many credits include A Swingers Weekend, Ordinary Days, The Bold Type, Deadly Inferno, Kim’s Convenience, Watch Dogs 2, Heartland, Bitten, Be My Valentine, Nikita, Rookie Blue, Covert Affairs, The Best Years, and more.

Andie MacDowell also stars in Christmas Inheritance. She had a long and successful career, including Only the Brave, At Home in Mitford, Love after Love, Trial & Error, Model Woman, Cedar Cove, Magic Mike XXL, Braking at the Edge, Jane by Design, Mighty Fine, 30 Rock, Footloose, Monte Carlo, Lone Star, At Risk, As Good as Dead, Intervention, Insatiable, Tara Road, Jo, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Multiplicity, Groundhog Day, The Player, Sex Lies and Videotape, Spenser: For Hire, and more.

Ben Rosenbaum stars in the movie as Rick. His other credits include American Horror Story, When Calls the Heart on Hallmark, Anabel’s First Date, For Isabelle, Distance Makes, Hope, and more.

Neil Crone plays Ellen’s father. His many credits include It, Mysticons, Kody Kapow, Good Witch, Love on Ice, An Unexpected Christmas, Rogue, Murdoch Mysteries, Total Drama Presents, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, One Starry Christmas, Midnight Masquerade, The Strain, Pushers, Republic of Doyle, Really Me, Rookie Blue, Little Mosque on the Prairie, King, The Adventures of Chuck & Friends, Franny’s Feet, Warehouse 13, Erky Perky, True Crimes, Pecola, Power Play, Goosebumps, Eerie Indiana, RoboCop TV Series, Free Willy TV Series, and more.

Viewers already have high praise for Christmas Inheritance. They are saying the movie is sweet and sentimental without making the wealthy stereotypical. Check out a trailer below:

Here are more photos from the movie to get you in the Christmas spirit:

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.