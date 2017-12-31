New Year’s Eve 2017-2018 Times & What Channels to Watch

Tonight is New Year’s Eve, which is a celebration of the end of 2017, as we ring in the new year. For those hosting parties or even just hanging out on the couch, you may want to tune in to one of the many specials airing on TV tonight. For loyal watchers, there are a couple annual programs that have either been canceled or are not airing this year. Due to a misstep with NFL programming, NBC will not be airing its usual New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly special. And, Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution has been canceled. Pitbull has now been replaced by Steve Harvey on the FOX network. Get the details on each of tonight’s New Year’s Eve specials on TV below.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy return as hosts of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on the ABC network. Lucy Hale and Ciara also are on board as co-hosts of the event and there will be a special performance by Britney Spears, airing live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Mariah Carey is also returning as a headliner, after a major performance flub before the ball drop last year. Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT and runs until 11 p.m. ET, when it takes a half-hour break for Eyewitness News. The live special then returns at 11:30 p.m. ET and continues in two more parts, running until 2:13 a.m. ET.

Steve Harvey has replaced Pitbull as FOX’s face for New Year’s Eve. The new special will feature Harvey as the host and he will have hosting help from former E! correspondent Maria Menounos. Performers slated for the show include but are not limited to Niall Horan, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion and Maroon 5. This special begins at 8:06 p.m. ET, following a short preview of the new reality competition series The Four on FOX. It runs until 10 p.m. ET and then takes a break for news programming until 11 p.m. ET. The special then concludes at 12: 30 a.m. ET.

All-American New Year

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

It’s an All-American New Year on FOX News tonight at 10 p.m. ET. The special runs until 1 a.m. ET and it is hosted by Jesse Watters and Kennedy. Just before this special, running from 8 – 10 p.m. ET, is the Countdown to 2018 show. Dean Cain, Ed Henry and Lisa Boothe are hosting this.

Anderson Cooper continues his run on CNN with the network’s New Year’s Eve special, but Kathy Griffin has been replaced by Cooper’s buddy Andy Cohen. The duo will report live from Times Square and the countdown special will run from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Kathy Griffin was dismissed from the network in May 2017 after she had posted a controversial photo of herself holding a fake, decapitated head of President Donald Trump. In previous years, Andy Cohen has been a part of NBC’s New Year’s Eve lineup, hosting a special Hollywood Game Night.

Feliz 2018!

Feliz 2018! is Univision’s New Year’s Eve special and it airs from 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT, running until 3:15 a.m. ET/2:15 a.m. CT/12:15 a.m. PT. With Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution being canceled, he was free to be a part of this event now. According to Deadline, Pitbull will be performing live from Miami during the coast-to-coast telecast. Additional performers include Banda El Recodo, Luis Coronel, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Carlos Vives, Chiquis, Bronco, Chyno, Ha*Ash, Leslie Grace, Mau and Ricky, Olga Tañón and Sebastián Yatra.

Bienvenido 2018

If you are watching Telemundo on New Year’s Eve, you should tune into Bienvenido 2018, from 10 p.m. ET – 12:30 a.m. ET. According to the Latin Times , performers in the lineup for the program include Zion & Lennox, Jencarlos, Paty Cantú, Victor Manuelle, Gerardo Ortiz, Nacho and Gente de Zona. Hosts of the show are Danna Paola, Karim Mendiburu and Zuleyka Rivera.