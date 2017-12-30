New Year’s Eve Party Ideas 2017: Recipes for Appetizers, Drinks & Finger Foods

Whether you are having a dinner party or social gathering on New Year’s Eve this year, you are most likely in need of some good ideas and recipes. Even if you are attending a party, it’s important to not show up empty-handed. Whether you are making Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps like in the photo above or a tasty dip, we have some ideas to try out. Read on below for drink recipes, appetizers and ideas for finger foods in honor of the holiday.

Bacon Ricotta Crostini Appetizer

Here is an easy appetizer to make for your New Year’s Eve gathering and you can check out the recipe via The Food Charlatan by clicking here. The recipe makes approximately 30 crostinis and serves 10-15 people. Who doesn’t love an upscale twist on bacon and cheese?

Schlotzsky’s Day After Bloody Mary

The Schlotzsky’s Day After Bloody Mary is a great choice to have before heading into a night out for New Year’s Eve. The recipe yields 6-8 servings and the ingredients for the drink are: 1 ½ cups of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ¼ cup Schlotzsky’s Hot Sauce, 1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin, 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh jalapeno, 2 tablespoons pureed hatch green chiles, 1 teaspoon chipotle in adobo sauce, 1 teaspoon adobo chipotle sauce, ½ cup bacon, cooked and chopped, one 64 oz. bottle of tomato juice and 1 teaspoon black pepper. For the rim of the glass, add honey with chili powder. And, for the amazing garnish on top, attach half of a sandwich with cooked bacon covered in honey, assorted peppers, olives, a lime wedge and fresh cilantro.

The directions for the recipe involve moistening the rim of the glass with honey. Then turn the glass upside down on a small plate with chili powder to coat it. Fill the glass with ice. And, in a blender, combine vodka, Schlotzsky’s Hot Sauce, ground cumin, jalapenos, tomato juice, hatch green chiles, chipotle in adobo sauce, adobe chipotle sauce, bacon, and black pepper. Feel free to substitute another hot sauce if you do not have Schlotzsky’s Hot Sauce. Pour the beverage over ice and then add garnish.

Spinach and Artichoke Tortilla Cups

Spinach and Artichoke dip is usually a fan-favorite, so this recipe is a nice twist on the classic dish. Handmade in the Heartland features this recipe on its site and you can click here to view it. The recipe makes 12 muffin cups, takes 15 minutes to prep and 30 minutes of cooking time.

Nutella and Banana Stuffed Crescent Rolls

Crescent rolls are easy to stuff with practically anything to make an appetizer worth eating. This appetizer can also be used as a bite-sized dessert. Click here to check out the Food Charlatan’s recipe for Nutella and Banana Stuffed Crescent Rolls.

Midori Sour

Here’s a fun and festive drink idea for ringing in the new year. Mom On Time Out features the full recipe and easy instructions. This fruity alcoholic beverages basically takes three minutes to make and it’s good for other holidays as well. Check out the details by clicking here.