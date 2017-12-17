Who Is Peter Thomas from ‘RHOA’ Dating?

Previously, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was married to Peter Thomas, a club owner, who now resides in Charlotte. On the new season of RHOA, Bailey is on the dating scene and shows the most interest towards a man named Will Jones. But, what’s the deal with Thomas? Is he in a relationship? On his Instagram account, there are a bunch of photos of him with a younger woman who has not been named.

This past Spring 2017, Thomas was romantically linked to Love & Hip Hop star Sina Bina, but Bina denied the rumors, telling Radar Online that she has known Thomas and his brother for years. She also said that she and Thomas used to be neighbors. And, after Thomas wrote and then deleted a post about hanging out with Bina, fans were curious as to why. Some even posted mean comments about Bina in response to Thomas’ post. Bina explained that, “Peter has a bit of a temper. He doesn’t like mean comments about people he cares about. People were being nasty, saying, ‘Sina’s horrible.’” Another Love & Hip Hop star that Thomas was linked to has been Joseline Hernandez, according to Rolling Out. After Thomas posted photos of himself with Hernandez, who was appearing at his nightspot, rumors began to swirl. As a caption for one of the photos Thomas posted with Hernandez, he wrote, “Chilling with the beautiful @joseline last night @cluboneclt the turn up was very real, cannot wait to do it again.”

Though Thomas and Bailey may have both moved on from their marriage, Bailey tells The Daily Dish that she still considers Thomas to be her “best friend”. She also revealed that, “I still kinda depend on him. We were friends before we were boyfriend and girlfriend, friends before we were husband and wife … He’s someone that has always had my back and someone I still trust very much.” Bailey also told Bravo that her daughter Noelle Robinson still has a good relationship with Thomas. She also said, “I’m still very close to his kids. You know, new grandbabies, who — technically — they’re still my grandbabies. We were still together when they were born … just because we’re not together any longer doesn’t mean there isn’t still love there.”

In recent weeks, Bailey appeared on Watch What Happens Live and dished on her ex Thomas’ reaction to her dating. She also talked about whether or not he’s watching her date on the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bailey stated, “We’re not together anymore so I’m not there when he watches it. He told me actually, I spoke to him a couple of days ago, he said that he hasn’t really watched it. Um, I don’t imagine that it’s easy. I mean I don’t want to watch his dating life on TV so I kind of get it. Um, I guess it’s as well as to be expected. But we are officially divorced and we have both moved on so …”