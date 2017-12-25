Can I Get Pizza Delivered On Christmas Day 2017?

You may have had a very full meal on Christmas Eve or during the day on Christmas, but you may be too tired to cook anything or even to reheat leftovers. Some Asian restaurants remain open on Christmas, so you probably can find some takeout or Asian delivery. As for pizza, it’s a little more difficult. Pizza Hut is closed in most locations and Domino’s is as well. But, Papa John’s is open with limited hours today. So, if there is a Papa John’s nearby, you may be in luck. However, with limited hours, don’t count on late-night delivery. If you don’t want to eat until much later, I suggest ordering soon and then putting the pizza in the oven or microwave when you want to eat it tonight. To find a nearby Papa John’s location, click here for the company’s store finder.

Some of the menu items available include create your own pizzas, cheese sticks pizza, roasted chicken wings, cinnamon pull-apart bites, and a choice of nine extra sauces. The extra sauces include Honey Chipotle Sauce, Special Garlic Dipping Sauce, and Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce. A new menu category is the caramel desserts, which includes the Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie, Salted Caramel Cinnamon Pull-Aparts, and the Salted Caramel Double Chocolate Chip Brownie. Another new item on the menu is the Garlic Cheddar Knots, which are topped with melted cheddar for $5.00. Papa John’s also now has a NEW Gluten-Free Crust Pizza for $9.99.

There are several specials going on right now if you would like to try them out. For the Buy One Get One Free special, you buy any pizza at regular menu price and get one free of equal or lesser value. The Bundle Deal is $20.00 and it consists of two large or pan 2-topping pizzas, choice of breadside and a 2-liter. Another special is for $15.00 you can get a large or pan 2-topping pizza with your choice of any dessert. You can also purchase a 2-Liter Pepsi $1.00. For $11.00, pick up a Philly Cheesesteak or new Chicken Philly on a large or pan crust. The carry-out special going on is a Large or Pan 2-Topping Pizza for $7.99. For the entire list of specials at various Papa John’s locations, click here.

If Papa John’s is not of your taste, you can try a local independent pizza place, but most are closed on Christmas. If you’re interested in dining out today, check out some of the restaurants that are open with limited hours for the holiday: Boston Market, Denny’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, IHOP, McCormick & Schmick’s, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Starbucks and TGIFridays.