Randall Emmett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Last season on Vanderpump Rules, star Lala Kent was under fire by her cast-mates, who claimed that she was dating a married man. At the time, Kent denied that her mystery boyfriend was married. But, as Kent started rocking high-end designer goods and driving around in a Range Rover, she continued to be questioned by others on and off the show. Kent originally claimed that her parents were paying for her luxury lifestyle since she was just a hostess. But, she recently came clean and revealed that this was not true. Also on the show last season, co-star James Kennedy told cast members that Kent tried to have him sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to protect her private life.

Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules is now underway and a major bombshell has come out in the media. Page Six has identified Lala Kent’s boyfriend as film producer and entrepreneur Randall Emmett. And, yes, Emmett is legally married. Get to know more about Emmett, his personal life, scandals and his wife in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Lala Kent Has Allegedly Been Dating Emmett For a Year and a Half

According to E!, Kent has supposedly been dating Emmett for a year and a half. This makes sense since Kent was accused of dating a married man on Vanderpump Rules in November 2016 and the show had been filmed a couple months prior to its airing. In addition, several of her cast-mates have referred to him by his first name (Randall) online and in interviews. Emmett was clearly identified when he was caught on video kissing her at a FabFitFun event at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, california on December 7, 2017. Check out a video of the footage above.

This past year, Andy Cohen asked Kent on the season 5 reunion of Vanderpump Rules if she was dating a married man and her reply was this, “No. No one is going to ever get the answer they’re looking for. I’m sorry that I’m not going to put my relationship on the forefront—ever. I’m not going to say that, either.” E! reports that Kent said Emmett’s name for the first time publicly in an Instagram Live Story on Tuesday night. In addition, Kent has come out with a lip cosmetics line and named three of the shades “Randy”, “Mistress” and “The Affair.”

2. Emmett’s Wife Filed for Divorce in January 2017

Actress Ambyr Childers, age 29, is Emmett’s wife and, if the math is correct, it seems that Emmett was dating Kent prior to her filing divorce. In April 2015, Emmett first filed for separation from Ambyr Childers, but he later requested that the court dismiss his petition in May 2016. If Lala Kent has really been dating Emmett for a year and a half, then that would probably put the start of their relationship into the summer of 2016. Childers didn’t file for divorce from husband Emmett until January 2017. The case is still currently open, according to E! News.

Childers and Emmett have two children together – London and Rylee. Many may know Childers from her role as Colby Chandler on All My Children and Ashley on the hit drama Ray Donovan, according to OKHereIsTheSituation.

3. He Reportedly Owes Money to the IRS

According to Page Six, the LA County Recorder of Deeds reports that Emmett owes $279,503 in state taxes from 2013 and 2014. In addition, he owes $75,996 to the IRS. Page Six also reports that when Emmett was reached for a comment, his rep said that he had taken care of the liens on Monday. Emmett’s rep said that this was a “miscommunication” with his tax handler.

Despite financial “miscommunications”, Emmett appears to be very well-off. Lala Kent appears to hop on Emmett’s private jet whenever she gets the chance. Even some of her co-stars have joined her on trips. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emmett has an estimated wealth of $8 million.

4. His Film Company Is Being Sued

Emmett is a founder of Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films/EFO Films and OKHereIsTheSituation has stated that the company has been sued for fraud and racketeering in the past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nemesis Finance sued Emmett’s company in 2016 for breach of contract, fraud and violation of the RICO Act. THR also reported that Emmett’s company was also sued over the movies Heist and Motor City. In addition, they were also suing the co-producers of a Tupac Shakur biopic. Most recently, over the summer, Emmett’s company was sued by Baker Entertainment for $4.5 million in damages. THR said that Jonathan Baker claimed Emmett made an agreement with him that if he co-financed and produced Inconceivable, he would scratch his back as well by co-financing and producing a film of Baker’s choice. Almost immediately after the funds were deposited, Baker said the defendants paid themselves $650,000 more in producer fees than was actually agreed upon. He also said that they failed to disclose the payment. Baker maintains that the defendants breached their deal by accepting additional financing from third parties.

5. Emmett Will Not Be Appearing on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Any Time Soon

Lala Kent has dished on her relationship recently to Us Weekly, saying that, “He came to the Vanderpump premiere party the other day, producers were like, ‘Would you ever make an appearance on Vanderpump?’ and he said, ‘If you pay me one hundred million dollars, I’ll show up because that’s what my company is worth,’ so I think it’s safe to say, no, he will not be making an appearance on Vanderpump but he’s spoken about this season, so that’s cool.” Kent also stated, “We’re in no rush obviously to get married or have kids because there’s still so much I want to accomplish but yeah, I found my person. I’m really happy.” Perhaps Kent isn’t eager to get married or have kids because Emmett already has two children and is currently in the middle of a divorce.