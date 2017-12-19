‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Cast & Spoilers

Tonight is the season 8 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and we have all the latest news on each of the cast members, plus spoilers on the new season. Eden Sassoon was reportedly fired after just one season on the show and she doesn’t really speak to Bravo big-wig Andy Cohen now. Sassoon revealed to Too Fab that, “He’s a great man. He’s charismatic. He’s got everything. But I’m not someone who’s going to make my way to you and try to get attention. I’m not that person. If we naturally come together and we have a rapport and we start a conversation, great, but he is like the animals attack, literally attack, and even at one of our parties, my girlfriend was like, ‘Go talk to him!’ And I was like, ‘No, why?'” Another cast member who has left the show is Eileen Davidson. In July 2017, Davidson revealed she was leaving in a statement to Bravo. Davidson stated, “After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now. But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!”

This season, there are some returning housewives in the mix with the veterans, along with one newbie. On the very first episode of the new season, former housewives Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer appear. Get to know more about each of the season 8 cast members, the latest news in their lives and spoilers for the show.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Arroyave is the new cast member this season and she happens to be music icon John Mellencamp’s daughter. According to her official Bravo bio, “Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave made a name for herself at a young age as a competitive Equestrian. Her love of the sport started at age 4 and she found herself competing throughout the country with the venerable Don Stewart Stables. After winning the stakes class in her final year competing, Teddi relocated to Los Angeles at 17 where she worked at CAA and UTA. She returned to her passion of equestrian riding, but went from professional to amateur after having children and currently competes on horses owned by Balmoral Farms. Teddi’s profession as an accountability coach and fitness influencer arose from her desire to help others achieve healthier lifestyles, stemming from her passion in achieving her own goals.” As for what you can expect from her personality on the show this season, Arroyave tells People that, “I’m straightforward and I tell it like it is. “And I love learning about everybody from different cultures, different lifestyles, whatever it is.” The women who Arroyave said she clicked with right away this season are Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump. Arroyave’s tagline on the show this season is, “Having the best isn’t important to me, but being my best is.”

Arroyave is married to her husband Edwin Arroyave, who is a successful CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, Inc. They live together in Los Angeles and have two children – daughter Slate and son Cruz. Edwin also has a daughter from a previous relationship and her name is Isabella. According to Inside Weddings, Arroyave was previously married to her first husband, a man named Matt Robertson, who she met on a blind date and married in 2006.

Erika Girardi

Erika Girardi, aka Erika Jayne, has a killer tagline this season. After being called “cold” over and over again last season, she comes out the gate in season 8 with, “Some people call me cold, but that’s not ice. It’s diamonds.” Last season was all about panty-gate for Girardi, who was outed for not wearing underwear in several awkward confrontations and encounters. Fortunately for Girardi, she says that the subject has been laid to rest. She also said that she and cast member Dorit Kemsley have mended their relationship after getting off on a very bad foot. Girardi also told People that, “I think you’re going to see a shift in a lot of relationships this season — not only Dorit and myself, but some others as well.”

Girardi also weighed in on newbie Arroyave to People, saying that, “I think she’s interesting. She had some good days and some bad days, just like the rest of us. You never know how it ends up — we’ll see how she enjoys the experience. It never is what you think it is your first year.” In an interview with Paper Magazine, Girardi had some frank advice for any new person joining the show. Girardi advised, “Shut the fuck up about things you weren’t there for. ‘Cause you don’t know anybody. I’m sorry, is that rude? Believe me, you’re going to have to comment on stuff that happens in front of you, so just wait until that happens. ‘Cause if you go out on a limb, you’re going be the only one out there, honey. And no one’s coming to save you, girl.” She also stated, “You can only share what you want to share. At the end of the day, you’re a grown person, and you can say no. You can always quit the show. You either want to do it or you don’t … If you’re living in the moment and you’re passionate, and you say something, perhaps it’s meant one way but it comes across another; well, you’re going to live with that. And maybe only you knew what you meant, but well, fuck it. Too late now.”

Camille Grammer

Camille Grammer returns to the show after being on the first two seasons and after popping up as “a friend” or “guest star” on occasion over the years. Though Grammer is joining the cast on a more full-time level, she is not in the promotional photos and does not have her own tagline. Recently, Grammer has had ups and downs in her personal life. When it comes to the downs, she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. Very recently, Grammer went through surgery to remove cancer cells and revealed to Us Weekly that, “It’s a squamous cell carcinoma and it could show up on the skin or in your lungs, it could be in the back of your throat, in your vagina, in your labia, there’s many places it could show up. I had surgery three days ago and I’m out and about but I’m still healing and I’m still in some pain.” Grammer also revealed that her mother is actually battling cancer for the third time right now.

On television, Grammer hasn’t had the best love life. During her first season on the show, her ex-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer was discovered to be having an affair and their marriage ended. Now, Grammer is engaged to her lawyer fiance David C. Meyer and, though it’s a happy time, Grammer has expressed that she is a bit nervous. She explained to People that, “I was nervous to take this step again, honestly. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to get engaged. We discussed it. But I know that he’s the right man for me. I just know it … I’m very blessed to have met the man of my dreams. I know that sounds really corny … But he’s handsome; he’s smart he’s supportive; he’s a great dad. I’m very impressed with his children and how he’s raising his children and his co-parenting. I was very impressed with his co-parenting skills with his ex-wife, and I’m very happy.” Grammer’s divorce from ex-husband Kelsey was finalized in February 2011.

Dorit Kemsley

Ready to take on the week…💋 A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:12am PST

So, what is Dorit Kemsley’s new tagline for the show? “I believe in an excess of everything … except moderation.” This season, Kemsley says she is more aware and more confident, happy not to be the new girl in the cast. She also told Daily Mail that she and Erika Girardi started up a friendship together with a clean slate since last season, explaining, “I have to say we found our way into a great friendship. We started from scratch this season. And now we both like each other. We have great chats and texts. It’s been really nice to get along.” Kemsley later added that, “When you’re in a group of strong women with opinions, it’s a horrible game of telephone. And then it becomes about navigating those waters. But now there is ‘no animosity, no negativity’ with anyone in this new season. I love all the ladies.” Kemsley also has said that she will always remain the closest to co-star Lisa Vanderpump, though she and Vanderpump do have some issues with each other a little bit this season.

As for what else is new in Kemsley’s life, she is set to launch a new swimwear line in February 2018. She also recently put her Beverly Hills home on the market for $12.75 million, according to People. And, co-star Kyle Richards’ husband is the listing agent.

Kyle Richards

Years ago on the show, Kyle Richards, who had been eyeing a particular house for years, finally had the opportunity to scoop it up and now, she has decided to give it up for one of her husband’s real estate listings in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, according to CBS8. Richards explained, “I was renovating my house, because I couldn’t find a house that I fell in love with. And I saw this house — it was actually one of my husband’s listings — and I said to him, ‘I want to go look at this house to look at their floors,’ ’cause I was re-doing my floors at the time and he said, ‘Oh, I’ll go with you.’ We went into this house and I went, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was completely blown away, because it’s not like anything you would see in Los Angeles, normally. I just fell in love, and my husband did, too.” The 11,000 square foot home the couple is moving into is The Smokey Robinson Estate because the music legend lived there from 1988 until 2002.

Kyle Richards’ tagline this season is a bit vanilla. Her season 8 line is, “In this town, fame and money come and go, but friends should not.” Though Kyle has returned, don’t expect to see her sister Kim come back as a full-time cast member any time soon. Though she has made appearances on the show since leaving, Kyle tells E! that, “It’s a little strange not to do the show with my sister, but I respect that she needed to step away … I think it’s best for her, actually, this time. It was hard because, you know, we started this show together, and even though we would fight sometimes, we’d also have fun and laugh together, so it was very weird in the beginning.” Cast member Camille Grammer has also said that she misses having Kim in the mix.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is also one to be right in the middle of the drama and, with a play on what she’s been made fun of in the past, Lisa Rinna’s tagline this season is, “I don’t have to buy it, ‘cause I already own it.” Last season on the show, viewers got a glimpse into Rinna’s two daughter’s lives as they started to dip their toes in the modeling pond. This season, Rinna and her daughters are moving at full speed in the industry. One of them has even moved to New York City. According to Bravo, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin have been working with fashion designers including Dolce & Gabbana, Stuart Weitzman, and Tommy Hilfiger. For Rinna’s official description this season on RHOBH, NBC writes that, “Lisa Rinna is a focused “momager” to her two model daughters, who are poised to be the next “it” girls, but struggles to keep them grounded as they continue to travel the world and grow up very fast.”

Usually, Lisa Rinna has her RHOBH BFF at her side when she goes through the drama on the show, but this season, Davidson will no longer be there. What’s most interesting, however, is that, while Davidson has left the show to focus more on her soap opera career, Rinna is reported to be returning to her soap roots as well. According to Too Fab, Rinna will return to Days of Our Lives, reprising her role as Billie Reed in 2018. Davidson is also on Days, so the two will be working together once again.

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump’s tagline for season 8 is, “The queen of diamonds always has an ace up her sleeve.” And, while her plate is full with all the drama going on with her other show Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump still has time to dish on the new season of RHOBH. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she recently revealed that this season really tested her longtime friendship with Kyle Richards. Vanderpump explained, “You know, we have a great relationship, but like any relationship, it has its problems. Like any marriage, or you know, partnership in life or business, you have your struggles, but then you come through it. I think what we have supersedes, you know, the negativity.” Richards also chimed in, saying that despite the issues, “I mean, Lisa and I, obviously, we’re very close. We’re the closest of the bunch and I could never do the show without her. You know, we keep it fun.” Vanderpump then joked and said, “I do think in some ways, we’re very much the backbone of the show. We’re the two existing [original cast members] and our friendship was always so strong, and it was so authentic. Even now, I call her up and I’m laughing and she’s like, ‘What are you laughing about?’ and then we get to talking about something else.”

As for a friendship that Vanderpump will never rekindle, she tells People that former housewives Brandi Glanville will never be a friend of hers again. When asked on E!’s Daily Pop if she would ever consider mending things with Glanville, Vanderpump said that Glanville “takes it to a whole other level and I don’t even want to kind of dignify that with an answer.” Vanderpump also previously told People that she will never understand Glanville’s motives in any situation.