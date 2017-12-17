Hallmark’s ‘Romance at Reindeer Lodge’: Time, Cast , Discussion & Photos

Crown Media

Tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Sunday, December 10, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ latest movie, Romance at Reindeer Lodge, will premiere. The movie stars Nicky Whelan and Josh Kelly. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you’ll have lots of other times to catch it. Just visit here and click on “Showtime” to find all the encore times.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “A workaholic spends her forced holiday vacation at an enchanting bed-and-breakfast inn in Vermont, quite by accident, and there she is transformed by the power of kindness, understanding, and even love with a handsome stranger.” A longer synopsis released by Hallmark reads: “When workaholic Molly Clark (Whelan) is forced to take a two-week holiday vacation she is excited to learn that she has won a radio contest and a trip to Jamaica for Christmas. However, upon her arrival at Jamaica, Vermont’s most enchanting bed and breakfast, the Reindeer Lodge, she’ll have to get used to the kind of holiday cheer she has purposely avoided in Christmases past. When another guest at the lodge, Jared Davis (Kelly), the handsome stranger who has rubbed her the wrong way since they first met, finally breaks the ice with her, Molly not only begins to relax but becomes the driving force behind a campaign to save the struggling lodge, whose promised reindeer are nowhere to be found. In so doing, Molly learns about the power of kindness, understanding, and love when you least expect it.”

The movie stars Nicky Whelan as Molly Clark. Her many credits include Inconceivable, Tragedy Girls, Rebirth, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Left Behind, The Wedding Ringer, Hall Knight of Cups, House of Lies, Entourage, Friends with Benefits, Workaholics, The League, Franklin & Bash, Satisfaction, Neighbours, and even commercials for Nespresso with George Clooney.

The movie also stars Josh Kelly as Jared Davis. Kelly’s credits include UnREAL, Zero Dark Thirty, Jarhead 2, Transformers 2 & 3, Wolf Town, Dumb Girls, Flash Forward, The Night Shift, NCIS: Los Angeles, True Blood, Dollhouse, and more. Kelly also served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Also starring in the movie are:

Robert Pine as Chris, a Reindeer Lodge owner

Beth Broderick as Penny, a Reindeer Lodge owner

Nichole Galicia as Kayla

James McCaffrey as William

Mark Lotito as Marty

Lindsay Hartley as Karen

Harlin C. Kearsley as Howard

Michael Cognata as Greg

Joanne Baron as Val

Katie McCarty as a Bartender

David Boston as an office worker at the Christmas party

Bill Salvatore as an auction attendee

Amy Chang as Kaplan clerk

Ashley Couture as Cabbie

Here are some more photos to get you in the holiday spirit: