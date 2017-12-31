Ryan Seacrest Net Worth 2017: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Ryan Seacrest is one of the most famous television personalities in the world, and has been plastered on our TV screens since the 90s. It should come as no surprise that Seacrest has raked in quite a bite of money over the year.

Although estimates of Seacrest’s net worth vary, most outlets reported that he has a net worth of around $380 million.

Read on to learn more about where and how Seacrest makes his money.

1. He Produces ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’

Through his production company, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Seacrest produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The American Idol host was originally inspired by The Osbournes to make the family-centered reality series. In his interview with Haute Living, Seacrest explains, “I loved watching The Osbournes, which was really the first show of this [reality] genre. I started thinking about what another show could be like or who another show could be about, which is how [The Kardashians] started.”

Seacrest recalls asking someone in his office to record a Sunday barbecue at the Kardashian household. “He called me from their house Sunday afternoon and said, ‘It’s absolutely golden; you’re going to die when you see this tape. They’re so funny, they’re so fun, there is so much love in this family and they’re so chaotic—they throw each other in the pool!’ We watched it and rushed the tape to E! immediately, and that was the beginning.”

Along with KUWDK and its spinoff shows (like Life of Kylie, Khloe & Lamar, and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami) Ryan Seacrest Productions produces produces Bravo’s Shah’s of Sunset, Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution and NBC’s Shades of Blue.

2. His ‘American Idol’ Salary Jumped from $5 to $15 Million in 2009

Seacrest hosted all 15 seasons of American Idol on Fox, which ran from June 11, 2002 to April 7, 2016. In 2009, his American Idol salary jumped from $5 million to $15 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reported that as one of the most profitable shows on television, American Idol was making $7.11 every half hour, which was more than three times what Two and a Half Men was making.

In July, the talkshow host confirmed on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that he would be returning to host the revival of American Idol. “The show is going, we thought well and then all of a sudden we broke up,” Seacrest said. “I thought it would be great to get back together at some point.” Variety reports that Seacrest will be earning around $12 million for his work. He will not be executive producer, though.

3. He Launched a Clothing Line in 2014

In 2014, Seacrest launched his own clothing line, which is fitting, considering he was voted “Best Dressed” in high school.

The line is sold exclusively at Macy’s and in the words of Haute Living, “makes dressing for dudes especially easy.”

Speaking to Haute Living, Seacrest admitted, “My closet is color-coordinated. It was actually the inspiration behind the ‘Style Made Smart’ system that we have incorporated into the Ryan Seacrest Distinction collection. We wanted to make it easy for guys to match their clothes, and the tags provide some helpful guidance on color and pattern matching.”

In September, the brand expanded to include sportswear. Earlier this year, Matteo Gottardi, the founder of the Wrkshop studio and Wrk label, joined as creative director.

4. He Is the Host and Executive Producer of ‘Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve’

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is broadcast annually by ABC from Manhattan’s Times Square. The event includes the famous ball drop, as well as musical performances by some of the world’s top artists.

The special is named after radio and TV personality Dick Clark (born Richard Wagstaff Clark), who’s best known for hosting American Bandstand from 1957 to 1987. In December 2004, Clark suffered a stroke. He appeared on the show a year later, and then again for most shows through the 2011 to 2012 year. Because of his impaired speech, he handed over hosting duties to Seacrest.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has a deal with Dick Clark Productions to remain on ABC through at least 2024.

5. He Has Investments in Companies Like Civic Entertainment Group, Pinterest, and FlightCar

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest has fed his entrepreneurial spirit by investing in media and entertainment companies like Civic Entertainment Group, Pinterest, FlightCar, attn: and DigiTour Media.

He also has a longstanding partnership with Ford. In January 2016, Variety announced that Seacrest had decided to continue their partnership for at least another year. The outlet reports Ray Day, the vice president of communications for Ford Motor Company, as saying in a statement, “Ryan has become a great ambassador to Ford throughout our 15-year relationship, and we are thrilled to continue working together… Ryan’s insights and passion for innovation align well with the Ford brand. We’re looking forward to shaping the future together.”

Despite his busy schedule and many business endeavors, Seacrest makes it a point to give back. In 2010, he founded the nonprofit organization the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The foundation’s website states that it “is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.”