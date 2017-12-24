Is Safeway Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2017? [Holiday Hours]

Getty

It’s the most wonderful time of year, and it’s also the time when you buy last-minute Christmas gifts and last-minute ingredients for those Christmas Day recipes. This is a day meant to spend with family and friends, curled up in front of a roaring fire, with a cup of hot apple cider or cocoa in hand. Or, if you’re a little more adventurous, maybe you’d like to enjoy some egg nog with rum. But just because you intend to enjoy the holidays doesn’t mean that you won’t suddenly realize that you forgot something for tomorrow’s meal or you forgot a really important stocking stuffer. If Safeway is the closest store, you’ll want to go there. But will Safeway be open this year? Well, we have good news and bad news for you.

Yes, most Safeway stores are open on Christmas Eve, although their hours may be different than normal. But most Safeway stores are closed on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, most stores may have more limited hours and may close around 7 or 8 p.m. local time. The times may vary by location, however. Christmas, meanwhile, is the only holiday of the year where Safeway stores are consistently closed. However, there are sometimes a few locations that choose to stay open. To know for certain, you should call your local Safeway and check on their hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Safeway via Instacart, you’ll want to keep the limited hours in mind when you’re placing your order on the app. There will likely be fewer shoppers working because it’s a holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders. So get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before your local Safeway closes.

Remember, although it may be a little inconvenient for Safeway to be closed on Christmas, it’s really great that they’re doing this for their employees. They’re giving their staff a chance to spend the holidays with their loved ones, and that’s certainly a decision that should be commended.

Have a great Christmas!