Sara Bernstein, Morgan Spurlock’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, most known for the documentary films Super Size Me and One Direction: This Is Us, has come out to admit a long history of sexual misconduct. In a Twit Longer post, Spurlock said that:

As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don’t sit by and wonder “who will be next?” I wonder, “when will they come for me?” You see, I’ve come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem. I’m sure I’m not alone in this thought, but I can’t blindly act as though I didn’t somehow play a part in this, and if I’m going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it’s time for me to be truthful as well. I am part of the problem.

A number of times throughout the post, Spurlock says that he is “part of the problem.” He goes on to also say:

I would call my female assistant “hot pants” or “sex pants” when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence. So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was.

Spurlock went on to openly ask why he behaved in the ways that he did. He claimed to have been sexually abused as a child, said that his father left his mother when he was growing up and he also said that he started drinking when he was just 13 years old. Get to know more about Spurlock’s admissions and his relationship with his wife Sara Bernstein as he reveals secrets of their marriage to the public.

1. Spurlock Has Admitted to Cheating on His Wife

In Spurlock’s admission of sexual misconduct, he revealed that he has cheated in all of his relationships, including the one with wife Bernstein. When making his announcement about his actions, Spurlock wrote about his cheating, saying that, “There’s the infidelity. I have been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had. Over the years, I would look each of them in the eye and proclaim my love and then have sex with other people behind their backs. I hurt them. And I hate it. But it didn’t make me stop. The worst part is, I’m someone who consistently hurts those closest to me. From my wife, to my friends, to my family, to my partners & co-workers. I have helped create a world of disrespect through my own actions.” It is unknown if Bernstein or his other relationships knew about Spurlock’s cheating.

Spurlock married wife Bernstein in 2016 and People reported that the couple had their wedding at their cabin in the Catskill Mountains in southeast New York. At the time, Bernstein was pregnant, and the couple joked that it was a “shotgun wedding” on Spurlock’s Who Say and Instagram accounts. Check out a fun photo from the nuptials below.

2. Bernstein Is a Vice President at HBO

According to Newsweek, Sara Bernstein is a senior vice president of HBO Documentaries and she has won a total of four Emmy Awards in her career thus far. She also won the best documentary prize in 2016 for Going Clear, which is a movie about Scientology. Both Bernstein and Spurlock have also been Oscar nominees.

3. The Couple Has One Child Together

Newsweek reported that Spurlock dated Sara Bernstein for eight years before the couple tied the knot in 2016. That same year, in May 2016, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Kallen Marcus Spurlock. Spurlock already had another son, named Laken James Spurlock, and he often would refer to him on his Who Say account as “Little Man.” Spurlock clearly loves his kids, as he posts countless photos with each of them online. Photos involve going fishing, reenacting Star Wars scenes, traveling and dining out together. Bernstein has also posted photos of Spurlock playing with his children on her Instagram account. See a picture of Spurlock’s son Laken below.

4. This Is Spurlock’s Second Marriage

From 2006 until 2011, Spurlock was married to ex-wife Alex Jamieson, a natural foods chef, author, TV personality, and holistic health counselor. Together, they had one child, son Laken James Spurlock, who was born the year they got married. Laken’s birth is actually depicted in Spurlock’s documentary Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden?. In fact, Spurlock dedicated to the film to Laken.

Many may have seen Jamieson in Spurlock’s film Super Size Me, where she appeared as herself and was shown as a vegan chef. She maintains a holistic regimen, but is no longer strictly vegan. Recently, Jamieson posted a photo of President Donald Trump eating McDonald’s and she captioned it with this information, “As co-creator of #SuperSizeMe I can tell you for certain Trump’s fast-food heavy diet leads to MOOD disturbances, erectile dysfunction, liver problems, obesity, and disgusted romantic partners. Anyone who eats this way, and consumes this much diet soda, is extremely unhealthy. ‘Trump would order two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake … and up to 12 Diet Cokes a day.'” Jamieson also appeared in the first episode of Spurlock’s TV show 30 Days.

Jamieson has remarried and a photo of her husband from her Instagram account is posted above. In the photo, Jamieson is recovering from knee surgery, with her husband by her side.

5. Currently, Spurlock Is Working on Building Back Trust at Home

After Spurlock admitted to sexual misconduct online, he said that he is currently getting help and hopes to “do better.” He also said, “I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work every day to earn it back.” Perhaps he wishes to mend his relationship with his wife, Bernstein, though the present state of their marriage is currently unknown.