‘Snowed-Inn Christmas’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Lifetime’s newest movie Snowed-Inn Christmas is a Christmas love story. Jenna Hudson, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, and Kevin Jenner, played by Andrew Walker, are polar opposites that work for the same online publication in New York City. When the both have nowhere they want to be for Christmas, they volunteer for a special writing assignment.

After a snowstorm forces their plane to land in Santa Claus, Indiana, the couple is placed in a Christmas wonderland. The focus of the story shifts to saving the historic town inn run by Carol and Christopher Winters. As the 2 slowly overcome their differences, they rediscover the magic of Christmas and regain the Christmas spirit. Unfortunately, the inn’s fate being in jeopardy coupled with the return of someone from Jenna’s past threatens to undo their progress. Carol and Christopher must lend a helping hand to bring Jenna and Kevin together.

Snowed-Inn Christmas is produced by Juliette Hagopian. The movie is executive produced by Howard Braunstein and directed by Gary Yates. Carly Smale serves as the writer. Snowed-Inn Christmas premieres at 8:00 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Read on to meet the cast of Lifetime’s new movie.

Bethany Joy Lenz as Jenna Hudson

Bethany Joy Lenz stars as the main character, Jenna Hudson. The American actress, singer-songwriter and filmmaker is best known for her portrayal of Haley James Scott on The WB/CW television drama One Tree Hill. Lenz also starred as Michelle Bauer Santos on the CBS daytime soap opera Guiding Light. Not only an actress, Lenz is recognized for her music as a solo artist and a member of the band Everly.

Lenz has been acting since she landed her first professional role. She was in a commercial for dolls from Swans Crossing. She then appeared in commercials for Eggo Waffles, Dr. Pepper and others. In her sophomore year of high school she starred in Stephen King’s Thinner. Soon after, she landed her role as a series regular on Guiding Light for 9 episodes.

At 22 years old, Lenz was cast in the WB television series One Tree Hill as Haley James, the quintessential girl next door who is best friends with Lucas Scott and the eventual wife of Nathan Scott. During her time in One Tree Hill, she made her directional debut. More recently, Lenz appeared in 2 episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was cast in the new drama American Gothic as a character named April.

Andrew W. Walker as Kevin Jenner

Andrew Walker stars as Kevin Jenner, the leading role in Lifetime’s new movie. Walker is a Canadian actor and film producer. He made his film debut in 1997 when he starred in Laserhawk, a Canadian science fiction film about a comic book writer and a mental patient working together to save mankind from destruction.

Walker went on to take roles in American television series such as Maybe It’s Me, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Hot Properties. In 2006, Walker starred alongside David Strathairn in the film Steel Toes. For his performance, Walker won an ACTRA Award for Best Actor in 2008.

Since then, Walker has appeared in the films The Mountie and The Gundown. He later had a starring role on the Lifetime cop drama August the Wall. The series was cancelled after 13 episodes. In 2012, Walker starred in the Hallmark channel movie A Bride For Christmas alongside Arielle Kebbel. He then starred in 6 more Hallmark feature films.

John B. Lowe as Christopher Winters

John B. Lowe stars as Christopher Winters, who eventually helps to get the two main characters to fall in love. Lowe has been working in theatre, film and television for over 30 years. He has produced, written and directed several short film and video projects including Windows of White the award-winning short film. He also produced and wrote the short film Art Ephemeral.

Lowe has been an actor in many feature films and TV movies such as Julianna and the Medicine Fish, The Christmas Heart, Euphoria, Lucky Christmas and The Hessen Affair. He made guest appearances on many television shows such as Less Than Kind, Millenium, X-Files, First Wave, Cold Squad and others.

Currently, Lowe is developing several new projects for Broccolo Creative.

Belinda Montgomery as Carol Winters

Belinda Montgomery stars as Carol Winters in the new Lifetime movie. Montgomery is a Canadian-American actress, writer and painter who initially attracted notice for her starring role in the 1970s science-fiction series Man From Atlantis, in which she played Dr. Elizabeth Merrill. She’s also known for her recurring role as Caroline Crockett/Ballard in the 1980s cop series Miami Vice.

Perhaps more widely recognized is Montgomery’s character Katherine Howser from the ABC medical comedy-drama Doogie Howser, M.D. Since then, Montgomery has starred in movies and television shows such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1996), Phantom Town (1998), The Scarecrow (1999) and Ghost Whisperer (2005). She also starred as Grandma Flynn in Tron: Legacy in 2010.

In March 2013, Montgomery wrote a short story “St. Patrick of the Pineapple” to Midlife Collage under a pen name B. Montgomery. The story won first place in the contest.