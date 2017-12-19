Who Is Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s First Husband Matthew Robertson?

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is the daughter of rock icon John Mellencamp and she is currently married to her husband Edwin Arroyave. But, Daily Entertainment News reports that prior to meeting Edwin, she was married to Matthew Robertson. The ex-couple married in Bloomington, Indiana on June 3, 2006. According to Inside Weddings, the couple met on an a blind date that started out with a miscommunication on start time. The wedding took place on Arroyave’s dad’s property and John Mellencamp even performed at the reception.

In 2011, Arroyave had moved on in life and she married California businessman Edwin Arroyave. The couple has two children together – Cruz, 3, and Slate, 5, while Edwin has a daughter named Isabella from a previous relationship as well. Edwin is the CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, Inc. In Edwin Arroyave’s professional bio on his LinkedIn page, it states, “Edwin Arroyave was born in Colombia and moved to Los Angeles as a toddler with his parents and older sister Adriana. At a young age, Edwin was forced to take financial responsibility for his family and become the “man of the house”. While still attending high school at Huntington Park at age 15, Edwin needed a job and fast. He found work at a long distance company as a telemarketer. During the 5 years there, he broke every company sales record. He subsequently became a national trainer and supervisor of over 60 people. In 1999, Edwin and partners opened a security business that expanded as far as Puerto Rico. It was extremely successful but he and his business partners opted to move in different directions. At that point he opened his own business – Skyline Security Management, Inc. in 2004.”

😘 @laworkoutjunkie A post shared by Teddi & Edwin Arroyave (@tedwinator) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

While the Arroyaves are all on board with Mom Teddi’s new venture in being a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Edwin appears to have a little bit on trepidation. In an Instagram post that Edwin made in anticipation of the new RHOBH season, Edwin wrote, “And so it begins. My lord and savior Jesus Christ, please continue to bless our family as we enter this new chapter of our lives. We won’t always be perfect but this is why we need you at all times. As I have always said before i’m about to get out of my comfort zone, “Because you’re with me I will not fear, Everything is possible with you my lord.” Psalm 27:1.” Clearly, Edwin Arroyave’s faith is important to him as well, since he quotes the bible in his post. Edwin seems to be a very hands-on and loving family man, with photos of his children and wife flooding his social media.

Like his wife, Edwin Arroyave cares about his physique and fitness. One thing that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has struggled with throughout her life is her weight and she opened up to People, revealing that, “I was a weight fluctuator my whole life … I was constantly complaining to my husband and my friends. I was angry a lot of the time.” One day, she started LA Workout Junkie, which is a company where Arroyave acts as a wellness accountability coach, helping others to get a hold of their health and fitness.