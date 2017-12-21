‘The OA’ Season 2 Begins Filming in January

Getty

Fans of the Netflix series The OA will be thrilled to hear that the cast is coming together to begin filming Season 2. According to a surprise update from creator and lead actress Brit Marling, Season 2 has been written and pre-production is almost complete. This means that the cast and crew will begin filming very soon — in January, to be exact.

“We have just finished writing all 8 chapters of Part II and are nearing the end of pre-production where we cast, location scout, build sets, and make costumes with our wildly talented crew. In January we will begin shooting Part II using these eight scripts as our map into the unknown. I feel excited and terrified in equal measure, which makes me think we stand a chance of making something worthy of your time. Thank you for all the thoughtful comments and encouragement you’ve sent our way. It gives us courage to keep making this handmade work about finding hope and community inside dark and complicated times. Away we go,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

There aren’t too many details about what will happen in Season 2. Based solely on Marling’s post, we know the titles of two future episodes. Episode 1 is titled “Angel of Death,” while Episode 4 is titled, “SYZYGY.” But what does it all mean?

While the “Angel of Death” may seem a bit straight forward, given what we know of the show already, there must be something up with the code-like title of Episode 4. A simple Google search of “SYZYGY” will provide you with the following definition: “a conjunction or opposition, especially of the moon with the sun.” The word is used when the sun and moon are in conjunction or opposition (like during an eclipse). Something tells us that this has to do with the OA’s relationship with Homer. But, really, it could mean anything. The only other thing that fans can pick out from Marling’s post is that Episode 5 appears to end in the word “engineer.” Check out the photo below.

When Season 1 ended, viewers were left with a plethora of questions. Did the OA get her NDE? Was she able to reconnect with Homer and the others who had been trapped in Hap’s basement? It’s unclear if any of these questions will be answered in Season 2, but they should be addressed in some fashion or another.

As far as the cast goes, you can expect to see quite a few familiar faces. Both Emory Cohen (Homer) and Jason Isaacs (Hap) tweeted about the show being renewed for a second season. While neither of their respective IMDb pages have them listed as part of the cast for Season 2 (no one has been confirmed aside from Marling), it’s safe to assume that both actors will be a part of what’s to come.

Marling may give fans additional updates once things get rolling on set. A release date for Season 2 hasn’t been announced, but the show is expected to return sometime in 2018.