‘The Voice’ 2017 Finalists & Season 13 Finale Performances

Photo Credit: Trae Patton - NBC

Season 13 of The Voice comes to a close with a full-lineup of celebrity performers on board to join the show’s finalists in duet performances. Let’s get into the lineup of songs and details on each of the big music artists appearing on tonight’s live episode. Chris Blue, the winner of the show from season 12, will appear to perform two songs. He will be singing “Blue Blood Blues” and “Humanity”, in promotion for NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, which starts in February 2017. Alicia Keys, who was Blue’s coach on the show, will introduce him and she is set to return to the show for season 14. Another season 14 coach, newbie Kelly Clarkson, will join in on the performances, delivering her song “Medicine.” Demi Lovato will sing “Tell Me You Love Me,” Charlie Puth will perform “How Long” and N.E.R.D. is set to perform the song “Lemon.” N.E.R.D. is headed by former Voice coach Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shae Haley and their song “Lemon” is from their forthcoming album, according to News OK. Artist Charlie Puth’s song “How Long” is off of his upcoming album “Voicenotes,” which is slated to be released in 2018. Singer Sia will actually be performing twice. She will sing her song “Snowman” and will also perform a duet with finalist Brooke Simpson, singing her famous hit “Titanium.” Sia released her very first holiday album “Everyday is Christmas” last month, in November 2017.

Addison Agen and Norah Jones, who isn’t fond of being in front of the cameras, will sing Jones’ song “Don’t Know Why.” Voice cast-offs Adam Cunningham and Keisha Renee will team up with Bebe Rexha and sing the song “Meant to Be.” Other cast-offs, including Noah Mac and Davon Fleming, will be involved in the duets as well. Fleming will perform the song “Not My Ex” with Jessie J, while Noah Mac is set to sing “World Gone Mad” with Bastille. Finalists Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski are each executing duets with rock legends tonight. Marlow is performing the song “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill and Kohanski is set to deliver one of her favorite songs, “White Wedding,” with the legendary Billy Idol.

Kohanski couldn’t help but to gush over Billy Idol in an interview with People prior to tonight. Kohanski stated that when she met him, “He was just so genuine. It was hard for me to want to hear myself sing because I just wanted to listen to him sing the whole song. It was incredible. I got to tell him how much his voice has impacted me as a musician — someone with such grit and such rasp. He doesn’t have a lot of control in the best way.” Billy Idol is a rock icon, known for hit songs over the years including “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Mony Mony,” and “Cradle Of Love.”