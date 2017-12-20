‘The Voice’ 2017 Live Winner Results: Who Season 13 Tonight?

Tonight is the season 13 finale of The Voice and this season’s top 8 contestants all took the stage for epic performances with some of the biggest stars in the music industry. In honor of the big event, we are providing you with real-time results and a full recap of the episode as it airs. The remaining four contestants in the mix as finalists are Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson, Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski. Get all the info on the winner as they are announced live on air right here.

Kicking things off was a pre-taped video of coach Blake Shelton spoofing Back to the Future with the help of Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. The first performance of the night for the opener was then with Bebe Rexha, singing “Meant to Be”. For the set, she was joined by Voice cast-offs Keisha Renee and Adam Cunningham. After a short commercial break, the spotlight was on finalist Chloe Kohanski and her coach Blake Shelton. Kohanski, who loves the 1980’s, truly seems to have bonded with Shelton, but tonight, she gets the opportunity to perform with an 80’s idol. In the meantime, Charlie Puth took the stage for a solo performance of his song “How Long”, with Adam Levine accompanying him on the guitar.

Next up was a performance by finalist Addison Agen and Norah Jones, who performed Jones’ hit song “Don’t Know Why”. After their performance, a pre-taped video was shown. Coach Adam Levine sat down with Dr. Drew Pinsky to vent about his antagonist and BFF Blake Shelton. Levine took the opportunity to make fun of Shelton, asking, “Why would Gwen Stefani date him?!” He also said that Shelton makes fun of his tattoos, but Shelton’s only tattoo looks like poop. Next, Shelton sat down with Pinsky as well to discuss his dysfunctional bromance with Levine.

Afterwards, Voice cast-off took the stage with Bastille for a powerful performance of the song “World Gone Mad”. Kelly Clarkson soon gave a performance of her song “Medicine” and next season, she joins the cast as a coach. Both she and Alicia Keys will replace Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson as coaches. Speaking of Alicia Keys, next up, she introduced last year’s show winner Chris Blue, who was performing his single “Blue Blood Blues” for the first time. Keys has apparently been helping him with his music since his big season 12 win on The Voice.