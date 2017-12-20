‘The Voice’ Season 13 Live Stream: How to Watch the Finale Online

Photo Credit: Trae Patton - NBC

The grand finale for season 13 of The Voice airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the NBC network. Brooke Simpson, Red Marlow, Chloe Kohanski and Addison Agen are the four remaining contestants in the mix and coach Jennifer Hudson is the only judge without a contestant in the finale. This final episode is filled with returning cast-offs from the season and major music stars, who will carry on duets. Next season, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys will replace Hudson and Miley Cyrus as coaches, so they are sure to make appearances tonight. Keys will introduce last season’s Voice winner Chris Blue for a performance. According to NBC, “Last season’s victorious coach Alicia Keys will make a special appearance ahead of her spring 2018 return as a “Voice” coach to introduce singer, songwriter and season 12 winner Chris Blue, who will perform his brand new single, “Blue Blood Blues,” live for the first time. He triumphantly emerged as the season 12 winner on Team Alicia Keys, and, week after week, captured the hearts of millions with his combination of raw vocal talent, heartfelt honesty and brave vulnerability.” Bastille, Vince Gill, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Billy Idol, Jessie J, Norah Jones, Bebe Rexha and Sia are some of the big music artists who will also participate in performances tonight.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in 15 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

FuboTV: NBC (live in 11 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Sling TV: NBC (live in 11 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Prior to tonight’s live finale at 9 p.m. ET, there will be a season highlights show on NBC, running from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT. Ahead of tonight’s big show, contestant Brooke Simpson told WRAL that, “I just feel so good, but it’s the most bittersweet moment. I’m so happy. I’m so confident in every performance that happened and so proud of it, but at the same time, it’s bitter because this has been the best year of my life.” Simpson is the last remaining contestant on Miley Cyrus’ team.