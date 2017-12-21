Top 14 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies You Must See in 2017

Crown Media

Every year, The Hallmark Channel airs Christmas movies practically non-stop. This year is no exception, and the movies are amazing! But with so many movies airing, it can be tough to decide which ones you should devote your time to watching or recording, especially as Christmas gets closer and closer. Here are the top 14 movies that you don’t want to miss as we’re quickly approaching Christmas. But don’t let the arrival of the holiday stop you. You can still check out many of these movies after Christmas too. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies live, see our story here.)

1. The Nine Lives of Christmas

Every year, we give first place to The Nine Lives of Christmas, because there truly isn’t a Hallmark movie better than this one. The movie pairs a handsome fireman (Brandon Routh from Superman) with Kimberley Sustad and their two cats. The cats, of course, fall in love first! In this absolutely adorable movie from 2014, the fireman — a confirmed bachelor who’s afraid of commitment — must let a stray cat and then a beautiful veterinary student into his heart for the holidays. This movie has so many adorable moments, you’ll probably want to watch it more than once. That’s why it’s the first one listed! Because it’s a 2014 movie, it doesn’t have as many showtimes as other movies. This one will be showing on The Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, December 26 at 1:30 a.m. Eastern. You can also stream it on Amazon here. Want more of the movie? It’s based on the book, The Nine Lives of Christmas.

2. Cookie Cutter Christmas

This one is a favorite among Hallmark fans! “Christie Reynolds and Penny Miller have been archrivals ever since a memorable fight over a coveted Christmas recital solo in elementary school. Now adults, they work side-by-side at the same school where they still constantly compete over everything. As the holiday season approaches, the entire school is getting into the spirit with the annual fundraising festival, which will feature an exciting new event—a teacher Christmas Cookie Bake-Off. Penny and Christie immediately clash over the contest, both wanting to beat the other to win the grand prize, a free class trip. Next airs Sunday Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. Eastern and Friday Dec. 29 at 2 a.m. Eastern. Or watch it on Amazon.

By the way, you might want to try a few different cookie- and baking-themed movies and make it a marathon. Christmas Cookies is another Hallmark movie about the cookie-making business. “Aunt Sally’s Christmas Cookie Company is sold to a large conglomerate and executive Hannah Harper must seal the deal and shut down the factory, which is the small town of Cookie Jar’s lifeblood. A simple assignment becomes complicated when she meets Jake, the factory owner determined to keep the operation in town. Despite not being a fan of the holiday, the Christmas spirit in the town is infectious and she gets swept up in the joy of the season.” The actors are authentic and the romance between Hannah and Jake really pulls you in. Plus, the movie really inspires you to go back some Christmas cookies of your own!

3. A Boyfriend for Christmas

This is one of those Hallmark movie classics that you just want to watch every year. Even hard-working fathers love this movie and get so involved in the storyline that they ask their families to quiet down so they can hear every word! A Boyfriend for Christmas first aired back in 2004. When Holly Grant made a wish 20 years ago for a boyfriend, Santa didn’t grant it right away. But now it looks like he may finally be ready! Holly is a child advocate and Ryan is an attorney. But because of a previous run-in, Ryan hides his identity as he gets to know Holly. Meanwhile, an old flame of Holly’s is trying to win her back. Who will win in the end? The movie airs Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

4. Ice Sculpture Christmas

Who doesn’t love watching beautiful ice sculptures being created? “After starting her first job at a country club restaurant, Callie – an aspiring chef – reconnects with her childhood friend David, whose wealthy family is a member of the club. When David enters Callie into the club’s annual Christmas ice sculpting competition without her knowledge, she’s forced to go head-to-head with her boss, Chef Gloria. Even though ice sculpting is cold work, sparks are ignited between Callie and David as they prepare for the competition as a team.” This movie next airs on Friday, Dec. 22 at 2 a.m. Eastern or catch it on Amazon.

And if you want to make it an ice festival marathon, try Christmas Festival of Ice too, just released this year. Next airings are Monday Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. and Sunday Dec. 31 at 4 a.m.

5. Switched for Christmas

Hallmark’s Switched for Christmas had to make the list because in this movie, Candace Cameron Bure plays twins! The synopsis reads: “Identical twins Kate and Chris Lockhart plot to be the other sister — at Kate’s office and Chris’ school – and take on planning their sister’s Christmas events. One rule, though: no romance. Chris as Kate is making her mark in the office, but co-worker Greg Turner grows curious about her sudden style. Kate as Chris, warming to her sudden family life, is introduced to a wealthy donor to help out the festival. Her jaw drops when she realizes that Tom Kinder is a teenage crush she met at that very festival 20 years ago. Can the sisters pull off their big events? And what about no romance? Will their little game of deceit take two hearts with it – Greg’s and Tom’s?” This movie next airs Friday Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Sunday Dec. 24 at 8 p.m., Tuesday Dec. 26 at 10 p.m., and Saturday Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

6. Coming Home for Christmas

If you want a movie strikingly similar to Sabrina but with a Hallmark twist, look no further than Coming Home for Christmas, starring Danica McKellar. The synopsis reads: “Lizzie Richfield is at a crossroads when she lands a job as house manager for the exclusive Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the Marley family, though they seem to be a family in name only. There’s Kip Marley, who never met a party he didn’t like; Robert, the handsome but all-business executor of the estate; Sloane, who arrives with her two young children, sans husband, and the 80-year-old matriarch, Pippa, a spitfire who doesn’t want to put the house up for sale at all. As Lizzie is inserted into the home and the lives of the Marley family she finds herself drawn to Robert – even as Kip pursues her. Can she navigate her suddenly complicated love life while helping mend family feuds and maybe teaching all the true spirit of Christmas?” The movie is based on the book “Coming Home for Christmas’ by Jenny Hale. The movie will next air Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and Sunday Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

7. Broadcasting Christmas

It’s important to feature Superman in as many Hallmark movie picks as possible! While Nine Lives of Christmas featured Superman from the movies, Broadcasting Christmas features the Superman from Smallville. The movie’s about a healthy competition for a big broadcasting anchor opportunity. Charlie and Emily used to date, but now they’re competing for the job of a lifetime. Stars Dean Cain, Melissa Joan Hart, and Jackee Harry. For some reason, this delightful movie doesn’t have any more showtimes on Hallmark this season. But you can still catch it on Amazon.

8. Christmas Melody

How can you resist a Hallmark movie starring and directed by Mariah Carey? We sure can’t, which is why we’re recommending A Christmas Melody. The movie also features Fina Strazza, a 10-year-old actress who’s also quickly becoming a Broadway sensation. The movie revolves around Kristin (Chabert), a talented clothing designer, and her young daughter, Emily. Kristin just had to close her small Manhattan boutique to return to her Ohio home town and live in her parents’ former home. It’s an adjustment for Kristin and Emily – especially when she runs into her former high school rival Melissa (Carey). Kristen and Emily struggle to find their new normal with the help of the handsome local music teacher Danny (Elliott) and Kristin’s Aunt Sarah (Najimy). With a little holiday magic and music, will Kristin and Emily find that home is where the heart is? This movie next airs on Hallmark Saturday Dec. 23 at 6 a.m. Eastern and Thursday Dec. 28 at 2 a.m. You can also buy it on Amazon.

9. A Royal Christmas

A Royal Christmas, starring Lacey Chabert, Jane Seymour, Stephen Hagan, and Katie Flynn, is pretty much a Hallmark classic now. This isn’t your typical Hallmark story. The synopsis reads: “As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country. The prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome.” This movie is next airing on Saturday Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Thursday Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

Want more royalty in your Christmas? We have two suggestions so you can make it a marathon. First, add in a viewing of Crown for Christmas, starring Danica McKellar. “With Christmas approaching, Allie Foster, a struggling New York artist, is summoned to a faraway castle to act as a governess to a rebellious young princess. When Allie forms an unlikely bond with the princess, she attracts the attention of the nation’s handsome king, who’s facing an arranged marriage against his heart’s wishes. As Christmas Eve draws near and an undeniable chemistry develops between Allie and the king, the struggling New York artist finds herself a long way from home – and swept up in romance, royalty and the spirit of the holidays.” Next airing Friday Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. Eastern, Tuesday Dec. 26 at 3 a.m., and Saturday Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

Then include a 2012 filmed called A Princess for Christmas. In this movie, a young woman travels during the holidays with her niece and nephew to a far off castle at the invitation of an estranged relative, only to find herself falling in love with a handsome prince. And no, they are not related despite how the description sounds! This movie next airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. Eastern and Thursday Dec. 28 at 3 a.m.

10. The Christmas Cure

The Christmas Cure was Hallmark’s Christmas in July movie. The synopsis reads: “Emergency room doctor Vanessa returns home for Christmas to find that her father, Bruce has decided to retire and close down the family medical practice. Vanessa spends her Christmas trip working at her father’s clinic and reuniting with her high school sweetheart, Mitch. The emotional Christmas visit helps Vanessa realize the personal connections and family memories she has been missing. As Christmas approaches, Vanessa must decide whether to return to a waiting promotion in Los Angeles or continue her father’s family practice.” We love this movie because it really focuses on the love among family and not just romantic love.

11. My Christmas Love

My Christmas Love maybe should be ranked the best of all the Hallmark Christmas movies, simply because of a surprising twist you might not see coming. The synopsis of the movie reads: “A hopeless romantic who can’t ever seem to give a guy a real chance begins receiving each of the 12 Days of Christmas as gifts anonymously at her door. As she tries to figure out who is sending the gifts, she begins to believe that the mystery suitor could finally live up to her expectations.” The movie stars Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo, Megan Park, Aaron O’Connell and Gregory Harrison. It next airs Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 a.m. Eastern.

If you love movies about the 12 Days of Christmas, you should also give The Twelfth Day of Christmas a try and make it a marathon night. “Maggie Dunlop is thrilled when her long time crush, Mitch, moves to her little town of Harrison. Once Maggie discovers Mitch and his love for Christmas has drastically changed, she vows to bring the holiday spirit back in his life.” This movie next airs on Saturday Dec. 30 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

12. The Mistletoe Inn

The Mistletoe Inn is new this year and promises to be a classic. “When aspiring romance novelist Kim Rossi is unceremoniously dumped by her soon-to-be-published romance novelist boyfriend, Kim … signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn, where a top romance novelist is scheduled to attend. Shortly after arriving, she crosses paths with Zeke, whom she initially finds to be intrusive and, naturally, ends up being her assignment partner.” This movie was absolutely delightful. Maybe because I’m a writer, I really appreciated the scenes at the conference and enjoyed the lessons they were learning. From the beginning, the main characters had a natural ease with each other and great chemistry that you don’t see in every Hallmark movie. The movie next airs Dec. 25 at 5 a.m. Eastern and Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.

13. Northpole: Open for Christmas

Northpole: Open for Christmas just might be one of the best Hallmark movies. It aired in 2015 and has one scene that takes place in the Northpole that is absolutely breathtaking. The movie is worth watching just for that scene! But the entire film is delightful and really shows you the “magic” of Christmas. Mackenzie Reed inherits her aunt’s hotel, and she’s being pushed to shut it down and sell it. She hires people from the local town to help her fix it up, including a local handyman and his daughter. An elf straight from the Northpole arrives because the hotel is actually the key to keeping Santa’s magic alive. Can she convince Mackenzie to keep the hotel running? Next airs Friday Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (although it was originally a Hallmark Channel movie.) You can also see it on Amazon, where it’s rated 5 stars.

14. A Christmas Wedding Tail

A Christmas Wedding Tail is probably one of the cutest Hallmark Christmas movies made. It’s about two dogs who fall in love and then conspire to get their owners together. This super cute movie isn’t airing on The Hallmark Channel this season, but you can buy it to stream on Amazon.

If you see any listings with links to where you can watch the movies on Amazon, these are affiliate listings that earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon, but the author and Heavy have no relationship with the products. The links are provided for favorite Hallmark movies that have limited or no airings on the Hallmark Channel right now. Do you know of a great Hallmark movie that you absolutely love but isn’t listed in this story? Let us know in the comments below.