Is Walgreens Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2017? [Holiday Hours]

Getty

Christmas Day and Christmas Eve may be the most wonderful time of year, but they can also be big days for some last-minute shopping. Of course you want to spend as much time with family and friends as possible. But sometimes you may need to buy something at the last minute to cook for your family. Or maybe you just put off Christmas gifts for far too long and now you need to find something right away. Can Walgreens help? Many people will be wanting to know if Walgreens is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, there’s good news. Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but their hours may be different.

On Christmas, most Walgreens locations will be open. Most of the 24 hour stores will be open all day on Christmas. As for the non-24 hours stores, most of those will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day most will typically be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, since hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open.

In addition, the store’s pharmacy may have its own hours, separate from the store. Some Walgreens pharmacies will be closed on Christmas, even though the store itself is open. Pharmacy hours vary by location too, so you’ll need to call ahead if you need some last-minute medicines over the holiday.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you’re interested in Walgreens holiday specials, you can check them out here. Walgreens definitely has a good selection for you to find some Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. All Walgreens will be back to their regular hours the day after Christmas. Remember, if you visit a Walgreens on the holidays, be extra nice to whoever is working. They could use your support and good cheer as they work over Christmas.

Are you shopping at Walgreens for Christmas? We’d love to hear your stories. Let us know more about your experience in the comments below.