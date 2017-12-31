When Are Walmart & Target Open on New Year’s Eve and Day 2017-2018?

Getty

It’s New Year’s Eve and you may be trying to get in some last-minute shopping for some of the end-of-year sales. For those who are hoping to hit up Walmart or Target, Walmart stores are generally operating on their regular schedule. However, some Walmart stores will not open until 10 a.m. local time on New Year’s Day. Target also appears to be running its normal schedule. When in contact with several Target stores, their hours information stated that stores will be open today on New Year’s Eve, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and will follow their normal schedule on Monday, New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Day, it’s hard to find a lot of places that are open. When it comes to gas stations, many 24-hour establishments are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations may be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station. If you’re looking for food while on the road and have time to stop, there are several restaurants still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and White Castle. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop places and individual restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location.

Convenience and miscellaneous stores open on New Year’s Eve and Day include Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Sheetz and Family Dollar. To find a Rite Aid near you, click here to search the store locations. State liquor stores vary in their hours for the holiday. Many state liquor stores have limited hours on Sundays and today, New Year’s Eve, falls on a Sunday. So, it’s important to stock up today while you can if you’re hoping to spike your drinks for the holiday. As for New Year’s Day, some states have their liquor stores all closed, while other states, like Massachusetts, are open, as reported by Mass Live. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for New Year’s Day include Boston Market, participating TGIFriday’s locations, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Starbucks.

Tonight, there are several New Year’s Eve specials airing on television. Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, which has replaced Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution special, will air from 8 – 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. on the FOX network. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will also air on the ABC network, as scheduled, with Ryan Seacrest as the host. Seacrest’s co-hosts this year include the returning Jenny McCarthy, Lucy Hale and newbie Ciara. All-American New Year is another program set to air, running from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. on FOX News, with Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters as the hosts. Telemundo will also be airing its Bienvenido 2018 special from 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.