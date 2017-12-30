Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Royal New Year’s Eve’ Filmed?

Crown Media

Tonight is the last “Countdown to Christmas” movie in Hallmark’s series for 2017: Royal New Year’s Eve. We’re going to hate to say goodbye to all these wonderful holiday movies, but at least we get to leave with one of those delightful tales of a down-to-Earth woman falling head-over-heels in love with royalty! Unlike some Countdown to Christmas Hallmark movies, this one was actually filmed during the winter months, so you might feel a bit of a “chill” as you watch this heartwarming movie.

Hallmark’s Royal New Year’s Eve was filmed in Vancouver and British Columbia, Canada. Many Hallmark movies are filmed in these regions, including Christmas Homecoming, A Joyous Christmas, The Christmas Train, The Mistletoe Inn, A Gift to Remember, The Sweetest Christmas, Moonlight in Vermont, A Wish for Christmas, Miss Christmas, and more. In fact, BC is such a popular location for Christmas films that What’sFilming referred to it in August as being in “a perpetual state of Christmas.”

Royal New Year’s Eve was filmed in November, but the crew still had to use some “cotton snow” because there wasn’t enough snow despite the time of year. Some of the specific locations in Vancouver where Royal New Year’s Eve was filmed include The University Women’s Club of Vancouver, 343 Railway Street, and Dunsmuir Street and Howe Street. Here are some photos from the filming:

It's beginning to look a lot like…Christmas? Movie of the week 'New Years Eve Bash' filming at Dunsmuir & Howe @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming #bcfilm pic.twitter.com/6k2NCVQyqL — Simon Little (@simonplittle) November 18, 2017

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Magazine assistant and aspiring fashion designer Caitlyn’s world is turned upside down when Prince Jeffrey and his presumed future fiancé Lady Isabelle come to town. Isabelle hires Caitlyn to design a dress for the royal New Year’s Eve ball where Jeffrey is expected to propose, which could launch the fashion career she’s always dreamed about. Navigating through her boss Abigail’s efforts to sabotage her, Caitlyn spends time creating a dress fit for a princess with her friend Doris, and planning the ball with Jeffrey. Caitlyn and Jeffrey begin to develop feelings for one another but Jeffrey’s royal commitment to marry Isabelle and assume the throne stands in between them. As the New Year’s Eve ball approaches, Jeffrey and Caitlyn must decide if they can overcome royal tradition to pursue their happily ever after.”

Jessy Schram stars as Caitlyn and Sam Page stars as Prince Jeffrey. What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.