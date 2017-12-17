Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Romance at Reindeer Lodge’ Filmed?

Crown Media

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest Christmas movie, Romance at Reindeer Lodge, wasn’t filmed where you might think. The movie is about an unexpected love found at the beautiful Reindeer Lodge in Jamaica, Vermont, according to press releases from Hallmark. But this movie wasn’t actually filmed in Vermont at all. In fact, most Hallmark Christmas movies aren’t actually filmed in the fictional towns where the movie took place. But Romance at Reindeer Lodge was filmed a little closer to the fictional location than most Hallmark movies.

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie Romance at Reindeer Lodge was filmed in locations including North Haven, Connecticut, Hamden Connecticut, and Branford Connecticut. The Reindeer Lodge itself was filmed at a beautiful location in North Haven. Although many Hallmark movies are filmed in the summer and spring months, this one was actually filmed in November, according to photos shared by local news organizations. So the crew didn’t have to do nearly as much to create the beautiful wintry feel that we love from Hallmark movies.

Some restaurant dining scenes were filmed at Pasta Cosi in Branford, featuring the main characters Nicky Whelan and Josh Kelly. Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport also appears in the movie. Branford’s town center was also featured in the film, as you can see from the photos in this story by Branford Eagle. Caron’s Corner in Branford on Montowese Street was also the home of a scene featuring Molly and Jared. (Yes, it’s the scene where the two are sharping in a small local grocery store.) Here are some photos from the Caron’s Corner filming, shared by the family that owns the store:

Caron’s owner Linda Birbarie told Branford Eagle: “We are very grateful to have been chosen for a scene in the latest Hallmark Christmas movie, Romance at Reindeer Lodge. We feel honored to have taken part in this once in a lifetime experience that we will never forget.” Greg Nutcher, a Hamden resident, was in charge of finding appropriate settings for the film in the region. Branford is a smaller town in Connecticut, located on the shoreline in New Haven County. Branford has a population of 28,026 as of 2010.

Scenes filmed in Branford included:

Caron’s Corner

Pasta Cosi

Possessions

P.S. Fine Stationers, a gift shop on Main Street known for its gorgeous Christmas window display and gifts. The shop was told they didn’t have to change a thing for the filming, it was already perfect. The shop is located at 1028 Main Street in Branford.

Branford Town Green (Converted into a Vermont village, including a Christmas tree, horse and buggy)

You could even go to Branford now and get a taste of the beauty that you see in the movie. Here’s a look at Branford from mid-December, looking festive and Christmasy:

And here’s the Christmas tree lighting in Branford on November 25:

As for the Reindeer Lodge itself, the beautiful lodge scenes were filmed at a stunning million-dollar colonial home on Ridge Road, near Mount Carmel Avenue, in North Haven, Connecticut. Nutcher said he chose the residence because he knew about the house from growing up in the area. He’d always admired the home, even as a kid. But getting the homeowners on board took a little more work. Nutcher told QuChronicle that when he first knocked on the door of the home, he saw cars in the driveway but no one answered — they were ignoring him. Once he got to sit down with the homeowners, they were very willing to help, he said. They turned the estate into a winter wonderland. Another filming location in the region was Brooksvale Park. (Note: If the video directly below doesn’t work, then click here to see the video.)

Of course, don’t forget a few other scenes, including some key scenes involving reindeer. South Windsor’s Dzen Tree Farm was the location for some key reindeer scenes. The reindeer featured are Jack, Noelle, and Belle.

Christmas movie being shot at South Windsor farm https://t.co/1FEzSmok4t pic.twitter.com/O4NvG7SxtV — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) November 21, 2017

By the way, the tree farm is simply gorgeous this time of year, even when Hallmark isn’t filming:

And here’s a closer look at the farm and the deer: