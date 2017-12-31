Getty

It’s New Year’s Eve and tonight we move from 2017 into 2018. One of the biggest events in our nation is watching the ball drop in Times Square, New York City, New York. With temperatures so low this year, you may want to stay indoors, rather than out in the cold for hours. So, if you are not in Times Square, but you are in the city, where can you watch all the action? What are the best places to check out? Read on below for some of the most recommended options.

In addition to watching the ball drop, there is also a spectacular fireworks display. You can watch the display at several locations, one of which is Luna Park in Coney Island. According to the Christian Post, you can also catch the show via Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York. Other areas to catch the display include New York Harbor, the Brooklyn Bridge Walk, and the New York Road Runners Midnight Run. Time Out reports additional locations to view the fireworks are rooftop bars and some of the nightspots they’ve recommended include Baita by Birreria, The Delancey, the Empire Hotel Rooftop, Hotel Chantelle, Mr. Purple and Plunge. Keep in mind that when choosing a rooftop bar location, not all rooftop spots are open in the winter. Some are purely seasonal.

There are also some hotels that are nearby and feature amazing views of Times Square, including The Knickerbocker Hotel, the Casablanca Hotel, the Millennium Broadway Hotel, the Hyatt in Times Square, the Doubletree Guest Suites in Times Square, the Marriott Marquis, and The Renaissance Hotel on 7th Avenue. Rooms are booked well in advance, but many of the hotels have bars and other places to hang out with a view of Times Square. Keep in mind, these places will likely be packed, so you should give yourself enough time in advance if you plan on heading to one of these locations. The earlier you arrive, the better.

For those who are hoping to attend an event in order to live-watch the action of Times Square, several places, including Madame Tussauds and AMC Theatres may still be selling tickets. Click here for more information, with available events going on in the area. Another site providing information on tickets is available here.

When it comes to the ball drop, the ball is located on a flagpole at the top of One Times Square. According to NYCTrip.com, it can be viewed on Broadway from 43rd to 50th Street and on 7th Ave from 43rd to 59th Street. Around 12 p.m. ET on December 31, 2017, the NYPD will close off the perimeter of Times Square by using barricades and extra security will be provided to ensure safety. You can only pass these barricades if you are a resident in that particular area or have a ticket to an event that takes place inside the barricades as well.