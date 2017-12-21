How William & Kate’s Engagement Photos Differ From His Younger Brother’s

Getty

William and Kate’s engagement photo was released back in 2010. The couple shared their exciting news with the world beginning with an indoor photoshoot in which Kate wore a modest, navy blue, knee-length dress, and showed off her stunning sapphire engagement ring, a bauble that once belonged to William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Flash forward seven years, and it’s William’s younger brother, Harry’s, turn.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last month. Their photoshoot took place outdoors, in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. Markle wore a long, white coat, covering her green, knee-length dress, as she posed for photos with her betrothed. She showed off her new ring, not unlike how Middleton did, which features a cushion-cut center stone from Botswana and two flanking diamonds that once belonged to his mum.

You can see one of the couple’s first photos below.

On Thursday, December 21, Prince Harry and his bride-to-be released their official engagement portraits. The pictures, which were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, have been viewed thousands of times, and have been drawing comparisons to those belonging to Harry’s older brother.

Below are the engagement portraits released by Harry and Meghan earlier today.

The photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a bit different from the portraits released by Prince William and Kate Middleton. Some believe that Harry and Meghan’s photos are more intimate — and others believe that Markle’s choice of clothing for the photoshoot was a bit “un-royal.” According to TMZ, many feel that Markle’s sheer-top dress was inappropriate. The gown, made by Ralph & Russo, is estimated to cost $75,000.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal portraits are below. You can see the difference in Middleton’s choice of clothing for the pictures, in comparison to what Markle chose for the occasion.

In both photos, Middleton chose a long-sleeved, ivory-hued frock, as she showed off her new jewelry and flashed a big smile for all to see.

The comparisons between the two royal couples likely won’t stop any time soon. Harry and Meghan have announced that they will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, and everyone is already wondering how their big day will differ from William and Kate’s (they were married on April 29, 2011).

Thinking back on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, you’ll likely recall that Middleton wore a very elegant, timeless gown designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director of one of Middleton’s favorite designers, Alexander McQueen. According to TMZ, the royal family has contacted Israeli designer Inbal Dror for some potential wedding gown ideas for Markle. The major difference being noted so far is that Middleton chose more of an A-line, princess gown. The preliminary sketches for Markle’s gown are form-fitting. Not surprisingly, however, all of the sketches released so far show gowns with long sleeves.

It’s unclear who Markle will choose to design her wedding gown, but you can be sure that everyone will have his or her eyes on the new royal family member on her wedding day — and she will endlessly be compared to Middleton.