‘After Trek’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Tonight Star Trek: Discovery finally returns to CBS All Access, which means that After Trek is returning too. And considering the cliffhangers we were left with during the midseason finale, we’ll likely have a lot to talk about on the new After Trek episode. Can’t get to a TV or don’t have cable? The only legal way to stream After Trek live in the United States is via CBS All Access, a service that streams live CBS broadcasts in most U.S. markets. The service costs $5.99 a month if you take the lowest tier option with commercials, but you can also stream for free via the service’s free 7-day trial. You’ll have to enter your valid U.S. credit card information to sign up, but you won’t be charged if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends. (You can also sign up for a free 3-day trial using CBS All Access via Amazon Prime.)

Tonight’s After Trek will feature guests Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Aaron Harberts (Co-showrunner), Gretchen J. Berg (Co-showrunner), and Mary Chieffo (L’Rell). Considering the role that L’Rell played in the midseason finale (and those crazy flashbacks that Ash Tyler had every time he saw her), we can only imagine how great it will be to hear Mary Chieffo’s thoughts on the show’s return. If you have any questions for these guests, share them with the hashtag #AfterTrek on Twitter and your question might get asked during the episode.

To recap: If you’re looking for a free live stream of After Trek, you can sign up for the free trial here, stream the show, and then cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid charges. Below is a how-to guide to streaming the After Trek live stream online, with a mobile app, or through your set-top box or other connected device. In all cases, the stream is available for U.S. users only. After Trek airs every week right after Discovery. (Outside of the U.S., the show airs on Space in Canada and on Netflix internatinoally.)

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live Online on Desktop or Laptop

First, go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. If it’s time to watch the show, click “Watch Now” on the next screen and start watching. You may be prompted to confirm your location. If you want to watch later, go back to CBS.com and click on “Live TV” at the top of the screen. If you’re still logged in to your account, your stream will start right away. If not, sign in with the email and password you used to create your account. Start watching.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on a Smartphone or Tablet

To stream After Trek live on a mobile device, first go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Then download the CBS App on your Apple, Android or Windows phone or tablet. (Find the app for iPhone and iPad here. Find the app for Android here. Find the app for Windows phone here.) Next, launch the app, go to the menu, select “Live TV,” and sign in with your CBS All Access account. Click “Check Availability,” and you’ll be prompted to allow the app to check your location. Accept and start watching.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on Apple TV

Is Apple TV more your style? Then go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Launch the CBS All Access channel on your Apple TV. (The CBS Access channel automatically loads during software updates. If you don’t see the channel you can update the software on your Apple TV by going to Settings > General > Software Updates > Update Software.) On the welcome screen, select “CBS All Access Subscriber Sign In.” Follow instructions to activate. Start watching.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on Roku

Go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Add the CBS All Access channel to your Roku using your Roku remote. Go to the home screen (click “Home”). Select “Streaming Channels” from the menu and navigate to the Roku Channel Store. Find the “Movies & TV” category and select “CBS All Access.” Get to the CBS All Access screen and select “Add channel.” Launch the channel. On the welcome screen, select “Sign In” and follow instructions to activate.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on Android TV

Go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Add the All Access app on your Android TV, and then go to the home screen by pressing the “home” button on your Android TV remote. Go to the “Apps” row on the home screen. Select the “Google Play Store” app. Select the “Search” icon. Search for “CBS All Access.” Select the “CBS All Access” app. Click “Install.” Launch the app.

Using the remote, select “Settings” and then “Sign in / Sign Up.” This will bring up a website and a code. Using a computer or mobile device, go to cbs.com/androidtv and enter that code. Following the ensuing prompt, log in to All Access with your account’s email and password. Once logged in here, you’ll be logged in on your Android TV.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on Chromecast

We know you've got questions after the last episode! Share them with #AfterTrek, and they may get answered after Sunday’s new episode of #StarTrekDiscovery! pic.twitter.com/TmLarQZKdf — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 4, 2018

Go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Use the following instructions depending on whether you are casting from a computer, iOS device or Android device.

For an iOS (Apple) or Android Phone or Tablet, first download the latest CBS app on your phone or tablet. Connect your phone or tablet to the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromecast. Open the CBS app on your phone or tablet, touch the cast button (it looks like this), and start streaming.

For a Desktop or Laptop Computer, first install Chrome browser on your computer. Then open Chrome, and install the Google Cast extension. Connect your computer to the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromecast. Go to CBS.com, click the cast button (it looks like this), and start streaming.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on Fire TV

We want your best predictions for Sunday's return of #StarTrekDiscovery! Share with #AfterTrek, and we may feature it on this week's episode of After Trek! pic.twitter.com/NsgIGGpz5i — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 6, 2018

Go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Add the All Access app to your Fire TV with the following instructions. First, turn on the device. From the device’s main menu, select “Search.” Search for “CBS.” Select “CBS All Access” from Apps & Games in search results. Download the app. From the device’s main menu, select “Apps.” Select “CBS All Access.”

Once the app is launched, sign in to your All Access account with the following instructions. Use the remote to select “Settings” and then “Sign In / Sign Up”. You will be presented with a website and a code. Using a web browser on a computer or mobile device, go to cbs.com/firetv and enter that code. When prompted, log in to your All Access account using your email and password. When you’re logged in on the website, you’ll be logged in on your Fire TV.

Stream ‘After Trek’ Live on Xbox 360

“Last question: Who will be your first guests when Discovery and #AfterTrek return on January 7?

Wilson Cruz is coming back and I believe @marythechief will also be there (in person). And we’ll have #GretchenBerg and @AaronHarberts” 😬😎🖖🏽 https://t.co/nnYcLWE4Zg — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) December 26, 2017

Go here to start your free trial of CBS All Access and set up your account. Add the app to your Xbox 360 as follows. First, select “Apps” on the homepage. Select “Search Apps.” Search for “CBS All Access.” Select “CBS All Access.” Select “Download.”

Launch the app and follow these instructions: Use the remote to select “Settings” and then “Sign In / Sign Up”. You will be presented with a website and a code. Using a web browser on a computer or mobile device, go to CBS.com/xbox360 and enter that code. When prompted, log in to your All Access account with your email and password. When you have logged in on the website, you’ll be logged in on your Xbox 360.

After Trek is a Fun and Informative Show Airing Right After Discovery

If Matt Mira ever gets tired of hosting After Trek, I would gladly take that dream job! #LifeGoals 🖖 https://t.co/wgs1UAjZMM — Foz Rotten (@fozrotten) January 7, 2018

After Trek is a weekly forum for Star Trek fans discussing and recapping the latest Star Trek: Discovery episode. The episodes are hosted by Matt Mira, who discusses the show either in person or via a live feed with Discovery cast members, along with fans and past Star Trek talent. You can also interact with the show live by using the hashtag #AfterTrek.

