‘The Amazing Race’ Season 30 Cast: Meet the 2018 Contestants & Teams

Tonight is the season 30 premiere of The Amazing Race, with a whole new cast of contestants competing for a $1 million prize. Each of the 11 teams will venture across the world, competing in different challenges, in hopes of making it to the end. There are athletes, musicians, fitness enthusiasts and fierce competitors in the mix this season. Get to know each contestant and the teams below.

Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion

April Gould and Sarah Williams

Both Ceballos and Marion are retired NBA players and Ceballos was a slam dunk champion. Both were NBA All-Stars, though Marion earned the title four times. Their team name is Team Slam Dunk. Marion talked about his experience on the show to the Chicago Tribune , saying, “This is one of the shows that you really got to want to do. People love watching it, but to do it? It was more challenging than people think.”

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf

These two women make up Team Goat Yoga since they are both Goat Yoga Instructors. So, what is goat yoga, exactly? It’s a trend that’s been expanding over the past year, according to CNN . Goat yoga instructor Lainey Morse explains why the concept works, maintaining that, “Goats are perfect for the yoga practice because it’s not only combining nature and animals, it’s combining yoga, and they all go together so well.”

Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak

You may recognize Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf from Big Brother 19. This duo is back on reality TV and have gotten together to form Team Big Brother as a power couple.

Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant

Team Yale is made up of Evan Lynyak and Henry Zhang. Both reside in Los Angeles, California currently and appear to know each other from college. They are also dating. Zhang was the president of the Yale debate team, while Lynyak was a top-ranking female debater in the world in 2016, according to CBS

Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly

Wadleigh and Marchant are Team Well Strung, which is a play on their classical music backgrounds. The two are dating and hail from New York City. They are also both chart-topping musicians from the string quartet “Well Strung”.

Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald

These two guys are Indy car drivers as well as friends, which is why their team name is Team Indy Car. In 2016, Rossi was the Indianapolis 500 winner, while Daly came in second place in the Detroit Grand Prix. Daly was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14 and he told USA Today that he hasn’t let it slow him down.

Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus

As ring girls and Instagram models, Mitcheson and Fitzgerald have chosen Team Ring Girls for their team name. They come into the competition as friends and, according to Sports Illustrated , both of them made it as top 15 finalists for SI Swimsuit’s first-ever open casting event. As for how the two met, Fitzgerald says, “Dessie and I met about 6 years ago during a swimsuit competition in Vegas. We immediately hit it off and have been best friends ever since. Being on the show, I think we both realized how strong our friendship is and being able to experience it together definitely brought us closer! The Amazing race gave us memories that we can cherish forever and I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else!”

Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak

Team Chomp is made up of two professional competitive eaters – Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus. While Janus said he retired in 2016, Chestnut is a world champion.

Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin

Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak make up Team Extreme this season. Both of them are professional skiers, though Leskinen has retired. In Leskinen’s career, she scored as a second place World Champion and a third place X Games skier, according to CBS

Eric Guiffreda and Daniel Guiffreda

These two are dating and together, they make up Team Ocean Rescue. While Bocanegra is a lifeguard lieutenant, Austin works as an Ocean Rescue lifeguard.

Twin brothers Daniel and Eric Guiffreda are The Firefighters this season and, of course, they both work as firefighters outside of the show. When it comes to this competition, Daniel tells CBS that other than winning money, he hopes for, “A chance to reconnect [with Eric] outside of the work environment, (we work at the same place) and put everything we have into accomplishing the same goal.”

The Amazing Race premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS network.