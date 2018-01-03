Coachella Dates 2018: When Is the Music Festival?

On Tuesday, TMZ announced the 2018 Coachella lineup. The headliners will be Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Eminem.

This year, Coachella weekend 1 will take place April 13 – April 15. Weekend 2 will take place April 20 – 22.

Kygo, HAIM, Post Malone, ODESZA, Migos, Cardi B, Portugal The Man, Miguel, SZA and Tyler, The Creator, will join the aforementioned performers.

Will Destiny’s Child reunite for an epic performance this year, now that Beyonce’s performing? Unfortunately, no. On December 16, TMZ announced that Beyonce is not planning a reunion with Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson or LeToya Luckett.

So where exactly does Coachella take place? The fun all goes down in Indio, California. Specifically, at the Empire Polo Club, which is a 330-acre polo club in the Coachella Valley (which is near Palm Springs.)

Ticket Info

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 5, at 12pm. When you get to the webpage, you’ll be assigned a random ‘spot in line’ for passes. (It’s not a real spot in line. More of an e-spot.) When you’re in line, the page will tell you that once you enter the site, you have 10 minutes to complete the purchase.

The page will also tell you how busy things are looking. i.e. it will say if tickets are going quickly for weekend 1.You cannot buy more than two passes. Along with festival purchases, you have the option to purchase: camping (car camping, tent camping, or Lake Eldorado camping), parking & shuttles, outstanding in the field, and poster. To visit the ‘How to Purchase’ page for more information, click here.

Pricing

General admission 3-day passes go for $429. According to the Coachella website, there are no more general admission passes. There are, however, ‘General Admission + Shuttle Pass’ tickets for $504.

If you want a 3-day VIP Pass, expect to spend $999. (Note that VIP parking– yes, it’s sold separately– is $150 if you’re not getting dropped off at the grounds.)

To look at more pricing options, click here.