David Duchovny Dating Girlfriend Monique Pendleberry

Though many X-Files fans hope that the lead actors will date in real life, both David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are in committed relationships. While Anderson is dating boyfriend Peter Morgan, Duchovny is with a younger woman. Monique Pendleberry is Duchovny’s reported girlfriend. According to E! Online, Pendleberry is just 24 years old, while Duchovny is 57. A few weeks ago, Duchovny and his girl were photographed together in Canada, where he has been filming. According to The Daily Mail, the couple was first photographed together in June 2017.

Pendleberry is reported to be a former University of California soccer star and is quite athletic. She and Duchovny were recently spotted coming out of a SoulCycle. The Daily Mail also reports that Pendleberry has worked at SunLife Organics juicery in Malibu, California, which happens to be owned by Duchovny’s friend Khalil Rafati. When it comes to Rafati’s mission for SunLife Organics, he says that, “Every day, we aim to provide the best example we can for operating a business with the well being of people and the planet in mind. SunLife Organics isn’t a juice bar. It’s an experience fueled by the simple but profound joy of human connection and an unrelenting commitment to quality.” Menu items at the juicery include acai or granola bowls, coffees, teas, wellness shot drinks, protein shakes, and smoothies in addition to juices.

An “insider” previously told Radar Online that the couple is keeping their relationship low-key and that the couple did, in fact, meet at the juicery. Currently, Pendleberry’s Instagram account is set to private.

Previously, Duchovny was married to actress Tea Leoni from 1997 – 2014 and they had two children together – daughter Madelaine West Duchovny and son Kyd Miller Duchovny. Duchovny was rumored to have cheated on Leoni for years and FOX News reported in 2008 that Duchovny had gone to rehab for sex addiction. Also in 2008, People reported Duchovny telling Best Life Magazine that, “There’s nothing wrong with acknowledging the panoply of life’s rich experience. You can’t control your mind. Why would you want to? You can’t feel guilty about being alive, about being a man, about feeling attracted. You can only control your actions.” That same year is when Duchovny and ex-wife Leoni separated for the first time, according to E! News. They later reconciled and then separated again in 2011 before filing for divorce in 2014, citing “an irretrievable breakdown” as the cause of their relationship’s demise.

As for how the exes get along today, E! has reported that they remain friendly and speak on a daily basis. They have also shared a rental house with their family for holidays.