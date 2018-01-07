E! Red Carpet Golden Globe Awards 2018: Network Guide to the Globes

The E! Network is a huge presence on the red carpet of awards shows and they build a big suite of television content around each event they cover. So, for E! red carpet fans out there, we have the full rundown of their Golden Globes coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the host info, start times and programming rundown below.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet

The 2018 E! Countdown to the Red Carpet is a pre-arrivals gathering of E! hosts, style experts and special guests. Prior to the actual red carpet arrivals, this program provides an inside scoop at some of the fashions to expect and entertainment news for the evening. This year’s program airs from 4 – 6 p.m. ET/1 – 3 p.m. PT on the E! Network. Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski and Erin Lim will head up the hosting duties for the countdown show. And, additional guests appearing on the show as reporters and commentators include Zuri Hall, Justin Sylvester, founder of #Girlgaze Amanda de Cadenet, app creator Poppy Jamie and Nikki Glaser.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

The official description of this year’s E! red carpet programming special for the arrivals describes the show as, “Bringing the real magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe; capturing every spontaneous moment of the night and delivering the most fun and authentic celebrity conversations with the industry’s hottest names. The special starts 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and runs right up until show time for the awards show.

Fan-favorites Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will lead the hosting duties for the special and they will be joined by some familiar faces –

Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski and Nikki Glaser. For the special, the “E! Glambot” makes its return with its creative director, Aya Tanimura, according to E!

E! After Party – The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

In between this year’s red carpet arrivals and after party on E!, the network will be taken over by the Kardashians, at least on the east coast. From 8 – 9 p.m. ET, a rerun will be shown of Keeping Up With the Kardashians before getting into a brand new episode. Then, the season 2 premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian will air at 10 – 11 p.m. ET. By 11 p.m. ET, the E! After Party special will air, with E! hosts dishing on the most memorable moments from the Globes, along with the standouts in fashion.

For the after party special, Jason Kennedy will go one-on-one with some of the night’s biggest winners and stars. Meanwhile E! News’ Zuri Hall will report live from the HBO after party, and Amanda de Cadenet, along with co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Brendan Schaub and Nina Parker will discuss the major moments and most newsworthy details of the evening.

E! News: Daily Pop

The daily entertainment scoop show will air as usual on Monday, from 12 – 2 p.m. ET/PT and is sure to go over the biggest news from the Golden Globes. From the winners to the red carpet fashions, E! News: Daily Pop will surely dedicate most of this episode to the awards show. And, heading up the episode, will be Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, along with guest co-hosts Nina Parker and Morgan Stewart. As for the scheduling for the rest of the week, Tuesdays hosts will be Nina Parker, Morgan Stewart and actress Rachel Bloom; Wednesday will be Parker and Stewart again, along with a Wellness Wednesday Workout with Celebrity Trainer Simone De La Rue; Thursday will be Parker and Stewart and they are joined by “Mama” June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson; and Friday will be a weekly wrap-up episode with hosts Will Marfuggi, Nina Parker and Morgan Stewart.

E! News

As usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Golden Globes and focus on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see. In addition to all the Golden Globes buzz, the show will also feature details on how Meghan Markle is preparing for her Royal wedding.