Thomas S. Monson Dead: List of Mormon Celebs & Their Reactions to His Passing

Thomas S. Monson died at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 90. Monson had been the president of the Mormon Church since 2008. Monson’s death was announced by the church in a news post on January 3.

“With tender feelings we announce that Thomas S. Monson, president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died this evening at 10:01 pm in his home in Salt Lake City. He was with family at the time of his passing. He died at age 90 from causes incident to age.” “President Monson, who has served as president of the Church since February 2008, leaves behind a legacy of service and good works. A successor is not expected to be formally chosen by the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles until after President Monson’s funeral.”

Below is a list of celebrities who are of the Mormon faith. Many of them have taken to social media to post about Monson.

Donny and Marie Osmond

Donny and his sister Marie Osmond were raised Mormon and both still practice today.

When Donny was younger, he served on missions for LDS, but was later excused because his career took off.

“It would have been nice to be able to have served a regular full-time mission, but when I was of that age, my career was such that everyone, including my parents and the leaders of the church, thought that I could do a lot of good in the world by continuing being in the public eye, by living an exemplary life and sharing my beliefs in every way that I could,” Donny Osmond said.

He posted a series of tweets in honor of Monson. Below is his most recent.

I had the wonderful privilege of getting to know and meeting with President @ThomasSMonson many times through the years. He was a man of God, a friend to all, and one who truly lived what he preached. Thank you, #PresidentMonson, for your legacy of Christlike love and service. pic.twitter.com/lTeEPxgBZg — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 3, 2018

Glenn Beck

After meeting his second wife, Tania, Glenn Beck took his family on a sort of church-finding journey. After a tiring search, he decided that joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was the best decision for him.

“During that Priesthood lesson I realized I was at a crossroads. There was no reason why I shouldn’t join the Church, other than I didn’t want to be a Mormon. And I thought, ‘Are you really going to let coffee, swearing, rated-R movies, and all that stop you?'” Beck said, according to LDS Living.

Beck was baptized on October 23, 1999. He posted the following message on Twitter after learning on Monson’s passing.

A joyous reunion —- Tom and Francis are together again. One of the kindest, most humble and loving men I have ever met, Thomas S Monson #ldspresident passed away tonight. He was 90. It isn’t sad, when you know they are finally home. Wonderful things are on the horizon — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 3, 2018

Katherine Heigl

Heigl was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before moving in with her now-husband, Josh Kelly, Heigl mentioned that her Mormon faith played a role in her decision.

“[I] didn’t want to live together before we were married. I still have enough Mormon in me–not a lot, but enough–that I wanted to keep that a little bit sacred,” she told Vanity Fair back in 2008.

Jon Heder

Perhaps best-known for his breakout role in Napoleon Dynamite, actor Jon Heder was raised Mormon and spent two years of his life serving a mission in Japan.

Derek and Julianne Hough

Brother and sister, Derek and Julianne Hough grew up in Utah. The Houghs reportedly still identify as Mormon’s but don’t follow the religion’s strict set of rules.

Gladys Knight

Knight was introduced to the religion by her son, Jimmy. Once she became a part of the church, she founded the Saints United Choir, a Grammy-winning LDS gospel choir.

Rick Schroder

Schroder converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints after meeting his wife, Andrea. He was baptized in 2000.

Mitt Romney

The former U.S. presidential candidate is a practicing Mormon. Romney took to social media to post about Monson’s passing.

“Thomas S. Monson walked where Jesus walked, lifting the downtrodden, comforting the wounded, healing the sick, brightening the lives of the lonely at heart. More even than his words of strength and inspiration, he will be remembered for the abundance of his love and the overflowing of his compassion for every one of God’s children. Ann and I and our family join the widows and orphans and homeless and countless others who today mourn the life of a true prophet of God and apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ,” Romney wrote on Facebook.