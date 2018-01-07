Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet Live Streams: How to Watch the Pre-Shows Online

The 75th annual Golden Globes airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on the NBC network and Seth Meyers is this year’s host. But, some people aren’t as interested in the actual awards show and they are looking forward to the red carpet arrivals. This year, there are two red carpet pre-show broadcasts – one on NBC and the other on the E! network. NBC’s red carpet show will air live from 7 – 8 p.m. ET/6-7 p.m. CT/4 – 5 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, E! News is airing a Countdown to the Golden Globes red carpet show from 4 – 6 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. CT/1 – 3 p.m. PT and the official red carpet arrivals, starring Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest as hosts, at 6 – 8 p.m. ET/5 – 7 p.m. CT/3 – 5 p.m. PT. Check out how to watch each of these red carpet specials below.

NBC Red Carpet Pre-Show

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in 15 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in 11 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in 11 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live pre-show will also stream on Facebook tonight from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/3 – 5 p.m. PT and you can check it out exclusively at www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes.

E! Network Red Carpet Specials

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

And for more information on the E! network’s schedule for coverage of the Golden Globes, click here.