Why Stars Are Wearing All Black in Protest at Golden Globes

Getty

Hollywood stars – both men and women – are expected to dress all in black at the 2018 Golden Globes. Why are they wearing all black?

It’s a protest. The Guardian confirms the “all-black protest” for the Golden Globes, writing, “Coming Sunday in 2018, many …stars will take to the red carpet wearing black to protest against sexual assault, abuse and harassment in their industry.” The Guardian names names of stars expected to wear black clothing at the protest.

“This protest has now been confirmed as part of a new initiative led collectively by hundreds of big names, from Shonda Rhimes to America Ferrera to Reese Witherspoon to Eva Longoria to Mary J Blige,” the Guardian reports. It’s not clear why black was chosen, but it’s obviously a somber color known instantly as a symbol of mourning. Page Six provided some additional names, reporting that “Gal Gadot, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J. Blige and Allison Janney will be dressed in black at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards as part of a planned anti-harassment protest, and all four voiced their support for a new initiative, Time’s Up, that’s aimed at supporting women who bring complaints.”

Blige told Page Six that the all-black protest matters “because there’s so many women that don’t get a chance to speak in other industries that are not the film industry, the music industry. It’s important for us to stand up for them so they can get a chance to speak.” Janney told the page: “I think that will be really powerful. I will be in a black dress and be proud to be standing there with the other actresses.”

You may also see stars wearing what’s known as a Time’s Up pin on their dresses. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the accessory is designed to call attention to the anti-sexual harassment initiative launched with the same name by some of Hollywood’s most prominent actresses.

People Magazine reports that the all-black plan ties into the Time’s Up movement. “In solidarity with Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, now officially named Time’s Up, the plan has been for actresses (and the actors who support them) to wear black to send a united message,” People reports.

According to People, an anti-black sentiment was also brewing, so it’s possible you might see some women (and men) wearing brighter shades instead. “There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate. Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades. Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement,” People explained.

The focus on sexual harassment exploded after Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was hit with a string of sexual misconduct accusations, which he denies. At that point, spurred by the #metoo movement on social media, sexual harassment accusations ended the job of prominent people from the elite media to the political arena. The Golden Globes will be one of the first very prominent platforms in which Hollywood is expected to address the scandals, although it’s left to be seen how directly that will happen.