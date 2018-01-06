Hallmark’s ‘Love on the Slopes’: Time, Cast, Photos & Discussion

Crown Media

Countdown to Christmas may be over, but Hallmark’s delightful romantic movies aren’t. Tonight, Hallmark is launching its series of Winterfest movies with Love on the Slopes.Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, January 6, 2018. The movie stars Katrina Bowden and Thomas Beaudoin. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, just click here to see when the encore showings are. This movie will be shown again multiple times throughout January and February.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “NYC-based copy editor, Alex, is sent to Ridgeline Resort, an extreme sports outpost, to write a story for a travel writing competition. At first, she fails at everything – much to the chagrin of Cole, an extreme sports enthusiast who thinks this city girl should head back to New York. But when Alex offers to assist Cole with his local arts festival, he reluctantly obliges to be her guide as she faces her fears doing one extreme sport after the next.”

Hallmark also offered this synopsis: “Alex copyedits for a travel magazine, but wants to be a writer. Now the magazine is holding a contest for a spot on the writing staff, and a plane ticket to anywhere in the world! Alex pitches an article on extreme sports photographer Cole Taylor, but is told to write about trying the risky sports herself.”

Katrina Bowden stars as Alex. Bowden recently finished filming the indie Divorce Party and will also be starring in Hard Sell and Monolith. She starred in the TNT series Public Morals, and also starred as Cerie in 30 Rock. Bowden’s other credits include American Reunion, Nurse 3D, and more. She’s been on the cover of Maxim and FHM, and was once named “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Esquire. She runs a fitness blog called Fit Kat.

Thomas Beaudoin stars as Cole. He has played leading roles in world-renowned plays, including Orpheus Descending and more. His film and TV credits include Derailed, Herbert et Fanny, The Blacklist, Victor Lessard, Blue Moon, The Spirit of Christmas on Lifetime, Love’s Last Resort, and more. He’s also a photographer, cinematographer, and studies Krav Maga.

Also starring in the movie are:

Anthony Konechny (Barton Kane)

Elysia Rotaru (Kate Germain)

Chris Shields (Peter McHugh)

Corey Woods (Sarah Soley)

Doron Bell (Max Adams)

Beverley Breuer (Norah Burns)

Marion Eisman (Barbara “Bitty” Kane)

Tom Tasse (Charles Kane)

Trevor Shane Lerner (Shuttle Driver)

Michelle De Broel (Front Desk Clerk)

Gabriel Carter (Announcer)

Zachary Cole Gulka (Staffer Steve)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

After you watch the movie, let us know in the comments below what you thought about it.